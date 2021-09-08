Bears Face Game Day Choices at Receiver

The official Bears depth chart had no real surprises but the returners could leave coaches making decisions at receiver on game night against the Rams.

The Bears depth chart for the regular season answered a question regarding special teams but might have created questions regarding the active roster for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Affected by this is which receivers they want to deem active for the game or how many.

The depth chart lists rookie running back Khalil Herbert as the first-string kick returner but newly acquired receiver Nsimba Webster is listed as the first-team punt returner.

Until the end of preseason, Damiere Byrd was listed as No. 1 punt returner and having Byrd do it made sense because he's one of the top four receivers and would need to be active for games.

Webster can also return kicks. He has averaged 22.4 yards on 18 returns in two seasons for the Rams, but has been more effective as a punt returner with a 6.3-yard average for 32 returns.

Having Herbert return kicks would mean the Bears would have three running backs active among the 46 active players on game day, which is common.

If Webster is returning kicks or punts then one of the first five wide receivers might need to be deemed inactive with Webster filling the fifth spot. Since Breshad Perriman has been practicing for only this week, it's possible the Bears could choose to deem him inactive against the Rams.

Webster would be then be the fifth wide receiver, even though his practice time logged so far is only a few days more than Perriman's.

Among the only other depth chart questions had been at backup cornerback and the Bears have Artie Burns listed ahead of Xavier Crawford as backup right cornerbacks. Burns had actually been cut initially and Crawford retained for the 53-man roster but then was brought back along with Marqui Christian.

Alec Ogletree is listed as the starter at inside linebacker this game with Danny Trevathan on injured reserve, and Christian Jones is the backup inside linebacker.

