SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

If Ever Bears Needed Anthony Miller to Step Up It's Now

Gene Chamberlain

If there's one receiver hard to figure this season for the Bears it's Anthony Miller.

It always seems to be this way for him.

When much is expected of Miller through his career, he seems not to produce. When the expectations have fallen, he shocks the world.

There are examples of this in 2020 over six games already, although he seemed finally to be getting past this fluctuation at the end of last season.

"I mean, I know what I'm capable of," Miller said. "I've been playing football for a long time. Each and every time I step out on that field, I know I have the chance to do something great. That's what drives me every time I go out there.

"I just know I can do something great that can contribute to the team in a good way. I'm just ready for that role."

Miller had the game-winning catch in Weeks 1 and 3 but vanished completely in Week 2 by being blanked. He's averaging just 10.6 yards a catch, a problem all Bears receivers seem to be having. But more was expected than 16 catches in six games for him. He's had only 93 receiving yards over the last five games.

If Miller was like Darnell Mooney and in his first year, such fluctuation in performance could be expected. But Miller should be in the offensive flow by now.

"It's definitely something I've learned to deal with, just accepting my role on the team and knowing when my number is called just stepping up to the plate when it's time," Miller said prior to the last Bears win. "I feel like I'm going to be more involved in the offense in these coming games and I'm just ready to step up to the challenge."

He hasn't, yet, as last week's three-catch, 8-yard effort showed.

It's possible Miller's touches could change as Nick Foles still fits better into an offense he's only been operating for four weeks.

"It hasn't been that tough to adjust to his playing style," Miller said. "He's pretty good at adjusting to how we run routes, so it's been actually fun doing new routes and just having to catch his ball.

"He throws a great ball out there and like I said before I'm just excited to see what we can do as an offense. I just know we're going to excel. I'm just ready to see it."

Miller's snaps have been reduced this year and some see it resulting from coaches liking Darnell Mooney's skills better, but it's more the result of the Bears using more personnel packages with multiple tight ends. Mooney does have more snaps than Miller, but the two play different positions. It's the slot corner spot they've taken out more to bring in two or three tight ends. They need the Z receiver spot Mooney plays on the field outside in some of those situations, while the slot receiver is a position replaced on the inside by an extra tight end.

Considering how inept their running game is, they might want to just forget doing this and keep Miller involved with multiple wide receiver sets as they had to do last year. It's about at that point.

Receivers coach Mike Furry suggested it's the receiver's job to do rather than postulate about why or how they're used.

"That's what we have to worry more about than how many catches we get," Furry said. "We just have to take advantage of our opportunities.”

Numerous fans were critical this week of Miller on social media, and in the past he at times had stayed off social media to maintain his focus. He engaged in an extremely light exchange with some of them this week, but it could be time for him to go back to the Mitchell Trubisky approach and stay off social media entirely.

His full attention is needed on upgrading the passing attack, especially without an accompanying running attack and specifically this week as it seems the Rams have the type of secondary necessary to offset Allen Robinison.

In fact, the Bears have hit a stretch now of difficult games.

So Miller's full talents will be needed.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bills Decision to Cut Quinton Spain Gives Bears an Option

With the Chicago Bears relying on totally inexperienced left guards to replace James Daniels, the Buffalo Bills might have supplied a potential experienced answer by cutting former starter and former Titans starter Quinton Spain.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need to Be Honest with Themselves and Fans

https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2020/10/21/21527138/bears-trying-to-control-message-as-much-as-line-of-scrimmage-matt-nagy-nick-foles-panthers-rams

Gene Chamberlain

by

patcorgs12

Bears and Rams: TV, Radio, Streaming and History

TV, radio, streaming information on the Chicago Bears game Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, as well as odds and notes on the 95th matchup in the series.

Gene Chamberlain

Albert Breer Discusses Bears in His Mailbag

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/21/nfl-mailbag-cowboys-mike-mccarthy-jets-trevor-lawrence

Gene Chamberlain

Allen Robinson Takes the Jalen Ramsey Challenge

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson came out on the short end of last year's battle with his old Jacksonville teammate and gets another go-around on Monday night at L.A.

Gene Chamberlain

Hidden Gem in Bears Defensive Effort Must Be Duplicated

They Chicago Bears did something on defense Sunday they've needed to do all year long and to a large extent and it has to continue to improve as they move forward into a more challenging portion of their schedule.

Gene Chamberlain

by

jpwatkins1979

Cairo Santos Had to Be Discovered as a Kicker

As a 15-year-old Brazilian exchange student, Bears kicker Cairo Santos learned football thanks to the video game Madden.

Gene Chamberlain

Cairo Santos Named Special Teams Player of the Week

A 55-yard field goal and 3-for-3 effort has earned Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Gene Chamberlain

Mr. Sunshine Rains on Bears Start for Fans

https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2020/10/20/21525554/bears-fans-have-earned-the-right-to-be-skeptical

Gene Chamberlain

Could John Ross Be Someone Bears Could Turn Around?

John Ross ran the record 4.22-second combine time for the 40-yard dash in 2017 and since then his career has never lived up to the promise of that time, but the Bears could definitely use more speed with Ross all the while asking for a trade.

Gene Chamberlain