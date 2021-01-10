Bears and Saints In-Game Update | CB Jaylon Johnson Inactive

HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Bears and Saints In-Game Update | Jaylon Johnson Inactive

A live in-game blog by BearDigest.com's Gene Chamberlain looking at Sunday's wild-card round matchup between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, with the Bears looking to advance and face the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.
Author:
Publish date:

The inactive lists announced 90 minutes prior to Sunday's playoff game brought more bad news for the Bears as cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be unavailable due to his shoulder injury. Johnson has missed three straight games and it had been thought he might be able to play because he had been able to practice on a limited basis all week. However, he has been declared inactive and will again be replaced by rookie Kindle Vildor or, at times, by second-year player Duke Shelley. Johnson had been questionable for the game on Friday's injury report. The rest of the inactives for the Bears were expected. Roquan Smith and Darnell Mooney were downgraded on Saturday from questionable to out. Smith's replacement, Josh Woods, was questionable on the injury report with glute and toe injuries but apparently is good to replace him in the starting lineup.

Inactives

Bears

  • LB Roquan Smith 
  • WR Darnell Mooney 
  • CB Buster Skrine
  • CB Jaylon Johnson
  • OL Lachavious Simmons
  • DL Daniel McCullers
  • OLB Trevis Gipson

* Bears have activated DB Marqui Christian and LB Manti Ta'o from the practice squad

Saints

  • G Nick Easton  
  • DE Trey Hendrickson 
  • CB Ken Crawley
  • WR Ty Montgomery
  • WR Austin Carr
  • OL Derrick Kelly
  • DL Malcolm Roach
  • WR Juwan Johnson

**Wide receivers Mark Thomas and Deonte Harris have been activated from injured reserve

***RBs Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray and FB Michael Burton have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

USATSI_15377096
