Robert Quinn, Jakeem Grant Earn Pro Bowl Berths

It's been a disappointing season for the team at 4-9 but for two Bears individual performances earned high distinctions.

Both edge rusher Robert Quinn and return man Jakeem Grant were named to the NFC team Monday for the Pro Bowl.

Quinn has been in it twice before but not since 2014 while for Grant it will the first time.

Quinn has 14 sacks and needs four to break Richard Dent's team record of 17 1/2 set in 1984.

Grant had the first punt return touchdown of the season in the NFL last week when he broke one a team-record 97 yards against Green Bay. For the season, Grant is averaging 13.7 yards per 22 returns and 16.3 since he came over to the Bears on 15 returns. He was acquired in a trade for a late-round draft pick from Miami in October after the fourth game.

Last year the Bears had two players named to the Pro Bowl, another pass rusher and special teams player. Cordarrelle Patterson made it then as a kick returner and Khalil Mack earned his third straight Pro Bowl nomination and sixth straight overall.

Quinn ranks fourth in the league in sacks heading into the Monday night game while Grant is second only to Devin Duvernay of Baltimore in average among punt returners with at least 15 attempts.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 6 in Las Vegas. Last year there was no Pro Bowl played because of the pandemic. There has been no announcement on this one being canceled.

