Bears Add Former Jets and Buccaneers Linebacker

Noah Dawkins ran a 4.41-second 40 at his pro day and is said to have suffered a pulled hamstring.

The Bears on Tuesday signed former Jets and Buccaneers linebacker Noah Dawkins.

A 6-foot-1, 235-pounder from The Citadel, Dawkins has been in 17 NFL games over three seasons and has three tackles. He has been in for just 18 defensive snaps, while appearing on 273 special teams plays.

Dawkins went undrafted but coming out of college he had been known for his speed. He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at his pro day despite pulling his hamstring early in the run, according to South Carolina newspaper the Post and Courier. The 4.41 seconds was beaten at the combine that year by only one linebacker, Isaiah Simmons.

Dawkins was with the Jets in 2021 and 2020. He had been with the Jets in 2020 and then also in offseason and training camp in 2021 but was waived just before the season. They brought him back in late October before cutting him again.

With the Buccaneers, he was playing in a 4-3 defense but in the last two seasons he has been in a 3-4 defense.

At The Citadel, he made 10 sacks and 19 tackles for loss for 36 games.

The Bears are looking for linebackers with the ability to play in coverage since they are switching to a 4-3 defense. Bears backup linebackers Christian Jones, Alec Ogletree and Joel Iyiegbuniwe are unrestricted free agents in March.

