Bears Bring Tyrone Wheatley Jr. Back on Practice Squad

The Bears have one practice squad spot still to fill after signing Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to it

The Bears added tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. back to their practice squad Saturday after cutting him on Wednesday.

The rookie from Michigan and Stony Brook had been playing in The Spring League when he was signed by the Bears, and brought to camp.

Wheatley, the son of the former Michigan and Giants/Raiders running back by the same name, was a tight end prior to playing in The Spring League and added weight while switching positions. He still needs to add some strength and weight as he is 6-foot-6, 290, the only offensive lineman on the roster or practice squad to weigh in below 305 pounds.

The Bears had cut Badara Traore, the tackle they had last year on the practice squad from LSU. So they were in need of a tackle for the practice squad.

Guard/center Dieter Eiselen and guard Arlington Hambright were the only offensive linemen on the practice squad and Hambright played some tackle in training camp when a rash of injuries hit. But Hambright is considered a guard.

The Bears have nine offensive linemen on the 53-man roster: guards Cody Whitehair, James Daniels, Alex Bars; tackles Jason Peters, Germain Ifedi, Elijah Wilkinson, Larry Borom and Lachavious Simmons and center Sam Mustipher. Rookie tackle Teven Jenkins is on injured reserve.

The signing of Wheatley brings the Bears practice squad total to 15, meaning they have one position still to fill for the 16-man limit.

According to Spotrac.com, the Bears have only $1.365 million available under the salary cap for personnel moves.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven