Bears Continue with Linebacker Changes

Former Raiders linebacker Javin White signs after Bears cut undrafted free agent C.J. Avery as the team continues a trend toward lighter linebackers.

Another day and another new linebacker, for the Bears.

For the second straight day they cut an undrafted linebacker, this time waiving injured Louisville's C.J. Avery. They've signed linebacker Javin White, a former Raiders and Jets linebacker.

White is another Bears undersized linebacker signing. He has been listed as playing between 205 and 211 pounds at 6-foot-3 and started last season on injured reserve for the Raiders after a knee sprain in a preseason game. He eventually was waived by the Raiders, brought back on their practice squad and eventually signed in December by the Jets.

In two seasons, White appeared on 68 special teams plays and 12 defensive plays, and has made four tackles. He was an undrafted free agent for the Raiders out of UNLV, and has played cornerback, safety and linebacker.

Avery, a 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker from Louisville, had been signed after the draft.

The Bears signed DeMarquis Gates on Saturday and he is 221 pounds. Morrow is 216 pounds. They have five linebackers listed at 227 pounds or lighter. 

With the Raiders, White played in a similar defense. 

The plan for White would be as a special teams addition who can play in situations if he is able to make the team. They're using the middle linebacker in their 4-3 in nickel almost as a quasi-safety based on down and distance.

Morrow and Matthew Adams remain the linebackers playing with starters in their nickel defense and Joe Thomas is the strong side linebacker who is on the field in the base 4-3 while Roquan Smith is unavailable due to a contract hold-in.

