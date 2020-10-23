SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Bears Give Tryout to Former Pro Bowl Punt Returner

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears are giving Dwayne Harris a workout with a possible eye on a special teams signing to improve their punt return situation.

Harris is a wide receiver who made more than nine receptions only during two seasons in a seven-year career. What he did well was return punts for Dallas, the New York Giants and the Raiders.

The 33-year-old Harris has a career return average of 10.1 yards and last was a regular return man in 2018 with the Raiders. He has four punt return touchdowns for his career and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

"Obviously his reputation—he's had a good reputation throughout the league," Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said. "Good, tough, physical player, north-south player."

The Bears could be in the market for return help because Ted Ginn Jr. hasn't had the most spectacular start to replacing injured Tarik Cohen. Ginn has averaged 4.6 yards on five punt returns, muffed one last week but recovered it, and let a few hit the ground in front of him that took big hops.

In fairness to Ginn, it's the first time the 35-year-old receiver has actually returned punts since 2017.

"I think first and foremost, Ted's gotten us the ball back, which is priority No. 1," Tabor said. "No. 2, I don't think he's had a lot of opportunities, what I'd call open-field opportunities.

"He did the other day and unfortunately we muffed it but we did a good job of getting back on the football and we're still right there at the 50-yard line. I think chances will come."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Struggling Bears Offense Has Run Out of Time

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles says the team's offense simply needs more time but this week time has run out as the toughest stretch of the schedule begins.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Aaron Donald Poses Ultimate Challenge to Bears Line

The Chicago Bears had Aaron Donald's number two years ago in Chicago but last year he tore their line apart in Los Angeles so now they must try to block him with Rashaad Coward playing left guard for only the second time in his career.

Gene Chamberlain

Bills Decision to Cut Quinton Spain Gives Bears an Option

With the Chicago Bears relying on totally inexperienced left guards to replace James Daniels, the Buffalo Bills might have supplied a potential experienced answer by cutting former starter and former Titans starter Quinton Spain.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Injury Report: Akiem Hicks Ill, Buster Skrine Sits

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks missed Thursday's practice with an illness and defensive back Buster Skrine was out with an ankle injury suffered against Caroliina.

Gene Chamberlain

No Snub Tom Brady Says, But Was Nick Foles Buying It?

When Tom Brady didn't shake Nick Foles' hand after the Oct. 8 Bears win at Soldier Field, it opened eyes because he hadn't done it after Foles' Super Bowl win with Philadelphia over Brady but Brady had an explanation on Thursday and Foles had something to say about it.

Gene Chamberlain

COVID-19 Factor Is One Gamblers May Need to Consider

Predicting how COVID-19 positive tests can affect an NFL team in a given week is entirely impossible, unless you're talking about the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets.

Gene Chamberlain

No Better Time for Anthony Miller to Step Up Than Now

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller has had two game-winning touchdown catches but other times he's vanished this year within the offense and whatever the reason they need the consistency he started showing at the end of last season.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Need to Be Honest with Themselves and Fans

https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2020/10/21/21527138/bears-trying-to-control-message-as-much-as-line-of-scrimmage-matt-nagy-nick-foles-panthers-rams

Gene Chamberlain

by

patcorgs12

Bears and Rams: TV, Radio, Streaming and History

TV, radio, streaming information on the Chicago Bears game Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, as well as odds and notes on the 95th matchup in the series.

Gene Chamberlain

Albert Breer Discusses Bears in His Mailbag

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/21/nfl-mailbag-cowboys-mike-mccarthy-jets-trevor-lawrence

Gene Chamberlain