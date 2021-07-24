Gauging Bears Hot Seat at Outset of Training Camp

The coach and general manager aren't the only Chicago Bears who are entering training camp on the hot seat, but some are roasting while others are merely smoldering.

The national media has had Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace sitting in hot seats for months, so maybe the start of training camp is a bit of a relief for them.

At least in Nagy's case, he can pay more attention to football. It's a good thing.

Last week the casino Bovada released new odds on which coach will be fired or resign first in 2021 and heading up the list was Matt Nagy at +700. He was more of a favorite even than Zac Taylor, who was +800, and former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is +900 in Denver.

The hot seat is an all-inclusive deal. Players can be on it, as well. Here are some of the Bears on hot seats, and some who might be considered on it by some but really aren't.

The Heated Bears Sitting Room

Robert Quinn

It's difficult to envision a way the outside linebacker could be back in 2022 when he could only come up with two sacks last year and had an actual cap cost for the season to the Bears of $31 million. They can let him go after this year, after they pay out another $14.7 million, and save almost $13 million with a post-June 1 release date. So there would be almost no way he'd be back, but if he returned to form with some sort of double-digit sack season then they could consider it.

Hot Seat Scale: Flaming Hot.

Danny Trevathan

His slow start last year might have been the result of an injury but whatever the reason he can't do it again. If he is able to return to form, Trevathan could be around in 2022 as the sidekick to Roquan Smith for one last season. But there would be a $3.5 million cap savings with a post-June 1 cut or designation in 2022 according to Overthecap.com. So he'd better make it a good season.

Hot Seat Scale: Scorching Hot.

James Daniels

Players in the final years of their contracts are always objects for consideration on the hot seat, but not if they're unwanted after this year. Definitely Daniels would be coveted as one of their more consistent blockers. However, they have plenty of guard candidates for next year and the trend for the Bears seems to be 320 pounds or bigger on the line. Daniels is a 305-pounder. He also has started only 31 of a possible 48 games so he needs to be entirely healthy all year and continue progressing while playing a new position on the right side. Signing him back for next year could be an expensive proposition, and 2021 draft pick Larry Borom can play guard or tackle and do it at a low cost for at least four years.

Hot Seat Scale: Ouch.

Germain Ifedi

Line coach Juan Castillo said he wouldn't be surprised to see Ifedi make the Pro Bowl this season. It might need to happen for Ifedi to be back next year. He has only a one-year deal for $5 million this season. If the Bears want to go to Borom at this position they could, as well.

Hot Seat Scale: Smoldering.

Eddie Jackson

Jackson isn't going to get cut based on the last two years but they weren't the type of seasons he needed to earn back All-Pro status. After his first season without an interception, Jackson needs to rebound. He helped the team in a way already by letting them restructure is $58.4 million deal. If the Bears did decide they didn't like the trend, they could save $6.1 million if cut post-June 1 in 2022 and $11.1 million if they traded him.

Hot Seat Scale: Uncomfortably warm.

Akiem Hicks

An interesting situation because he's in the final year of a contract and still seems capable of producing at 31, but they tried to trade him according to numerous reports. It seems unlikely they'd offer Hicks a new contract unless he went cave man on the rest of the league this year and looked like he was 25 again. But it's not impossible considering how powerful he is at 352 pounds. The only way they'd bring him back would be with a short-term, cap-friendly deal and Hicks might be better served finding a winning team who could offer him the same or better.

Hot Seat Scale: What's that burning smell?

Andy Dalton

The only way he'd be back next year is if he took a low backup salary and was content to sit and watch Fields. There are worse things, but it's possible he wouldn't want to do it or might be able to be a backup elsewhere for more money.

Hot Seat Scale: Already toast for next year

Jimmy Graham

He seems more likely to be a retirement candidate for next year than to return. His contract runs out. They gave Graham too much money, but got their money's worth last year. If he delivers again, he can call it a career at 35 and the Bears can look for another tight end to play alongside Cole Kmet.

Hot Seat Scale: Already toast for next year

Anthony Miller

The seat has been so hot he had to stand all offseason. Now, as camp approaches, the Bears may find he's their best choice for this year in the slot but next year he has no contract so it's likely to be his final go-around in blue and orange.

Hot Seat Scale: Flaming Hot.

Nick Foles

He might not even make it through this season if they can find a trade partner who lets them save $4 million by taking him off their hands. They can't cut him, though, as it would cost them $4 million in cap space that they can't afford to lose. He won't be back considering the cap savings next year is $3 million if they cut him next March.

Hot Seat Scale: High Flames rising into the night.

