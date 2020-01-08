Former Packers safety Kentrell Brice signed a futures contract Wednesday with the Bears.

Brice came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Green Bay out of Louisiana Tech in 2016. After being cut by the Packers, he signed with tampa Bay but was waived by the Buccaneers before final cuts.

Brice's lone career interception came against the Bears in 2017 in a 35-14 Packers win.

Brice had 10 starts for the Packers in 2018 and had 14 starts total, recording 100 tackles, six passes defensed and one interception for his career.

The Bears worked Brice out at a multiplayer workout Dec. 11. He also had worked out for the Broncos, Lions, Jaguars and Saints.

