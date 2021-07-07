Bears Training Camp Roll Call: The Toughest Cuts

Analysis: Bears who have hung around for multiple years on the practice squad or bottom of the roster can be among most difficult cuts for coaches and there will likely be several again this year.

One of the most difficult jobs any coach must do is final roster cuts.

In the past, Bears coach Matt Nagy explained the process as pulling in all the assistants and going through the remaining roster position by position and discussing who stays and goes.

It's hardly this simple, though, when they're letting go of players who have been around for several years and are now leaving for good. Nagy has called it anything but enjoyable.

With 16 practice squad spots, it doesn't have to be the end but some veterans would actually prefer being cut over being on a practice squad so they can find a new 53-man roster as a fit.

When the Bears reach the final 12 players before cuts are finished, it is when coaches will really earn their money.

Here are some projected tough cuts the Bears may need to make.

G Arlington Hambright

The seventh-round pick from Colorado made a start during the team's COVID-19 crisis and played in nine total games. He got on the field for 82 offensive snaps and 43 special teams snaps. The problem Hambright faces in his second year is they've upgraded the competition quite a bit, and some of the tackles are versatile enough to be guards. Starting guard James Daniels was done for the year when Hambright was elevated to play. Daniels is back now. Right tackle Germain Ifedi was a guard who moved positions but can still play there. New swing tackle Elijah Wilkinson has played guard and tackle. Alex Bars started at right guard last year after the line reorganized. Even fifth-round rookie Larry Borom is competition for guard as well as tackle. It would be difficult to see how Hambright can stick on the 53-man roster considering this versatility and experience of others. Hambright is still viewed as possessing upside and the Bears would likely want him back on a practice squad.

Roster Chances: 1 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 4 out of 5.

CB Artie Burns

After what Burns has been though personally, failing to make the Bears would mean an emotional ending. The torn ACL last year was rough, and before that in Pittsburgh he had a difficult family situation where his mother died, father was in prison and he had responsibility for two younger brothers. He lost his starting job before losing his Steelers roster spot entirely. The positive story would be for Burns to bounce back and win a roster spot but it will be difficult in a very competitive situation. He'll need to outplay Kindle Vildor, Xavier Crawford, Tre Roberson and a few others. It's not always easy to catch on with a practice squad as a veteran, either, if there are younger players coaches want to train instead.

Roster Chances: 2 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 2 out of 5.

CB Tre Roberson

An injury prior to training camp led to Roberson missing all of his first Bears camp and season. The former CFL and Minnesota Vikings player is unlikely to be biting on some of the fakes younger players will, but at this stage in his career can he step up in competition again? He made 10 interceptions in Canada and will be looking to fit as an outside cornerback.

"With Tre, you saw what he did in Canada, the numbers that he had while he was there, the production that he had," defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend said. 'So he's been in the league. He's not a young guy. He's an older guy. So those things are going to give him an ability and chance to make the team because of the skill set that he has."

Roster Chances: 1 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 2 out of 5.

CB Michael Joseph

The former Oswego High and Dubuque University player has hung around mostly on the practice squad for three years, and at the end of 2019 managed to get into two games. A season-ending unspecified injury in camp last year made it impossible for him to retain the roster spot. His versatility gave him a shot at the roster initially and will help again, much like it did with former Bear Sherrick McManis for several years.

"I think you would have seen Mike probably a lot more if he hadn't had that injury from the type of camp he was having," Townsend said. "You know, Mike was playing nickel, he was playing safety, he was playing corner, so that always adds value when you're that type of player."

Roster Chances: 1 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 2 out of 5.

NT Khyiris Tonga

Tonga's roster shot revolves largely around whether nose tackle Eddie Goldman shows up ready to play and not retire. If Goldman is available, it's difficult to see how the seventh-rounder fits into the defensive line rotation. The Bears kept only five defensive linemen last year on the opening-day roster and Goldman, Bilal Nichols, Akiem Hicks, Mario Edwards Jr. and Mike Pennel make five. It would mean cutting a seventh-rounder and risking another team signing him off the practice squad. The Bears have lost a few players this way in recent seasons.

Roster Chances: 2 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 4 out of 5.

C/G Adam Redmond

With many teams, Redmond might have a good chance to make the bottom of the roster based on 18 NFL games of experience and 154 offensive plays, as well as 83 special teams plays. However, as a center with a team that has Sam Mustipher, and two guards who have been starters at center—James Daniels and Cody Whitehair—along with a practice squad center trainee in Dieter Eiselen, making a roster or even the practice squad can be difficult. He could get squeezed out.

Roster Chances: 1 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 2 out of 5.

WR Marquise Goodwin

Speed is Goodwin's game but coach Matt Nagy pointed out very early in offseason work how it's difficult to play as fast as the starters when you don't know the offense as well. This is the difficult challenge facing Goodwin, who ran 4.27 in the 40-yard dash. Goodwin's strength isn't route running or great hands. He needs to burn a path past defenses and anything making it difficult to do this can decrease his chances of making the roster. It's not just running fast. It's playing fast.

Roster Chances: 2 on a scale of 0-5.

Practice Squad Chances: 2 out of 5.

