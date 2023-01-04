Former Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Kameron Canaday has been signed to the Bears practice squad.

Canaday played in 67 games over five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and Steelers from 2016-21. Canaday was the Steelers long snapper for 64 games from 2017 through 2020 and was released just before the 2021 regular season after losing his job to Christian Kuntz in a camp battle.

Canaday replaced Greg Warren in 2017 with the Steelers after he played three games for the Cardinals the previous season as an undrafted free agent out of Portland State but was cut after a botched snap against Buffalo.

Patrick Scales, 34, has been the Bears long snapper since 2015 and has played in 102 games for them. He had performed the same task for Baltimore for two games in 2014.

The Bears haven't said Scales is injured but the injury report will not come out until Wednesday.

