No Bears Holdout for QB Justin Fields

Justin Field signed his contract after the picks around him in the draft had signed theirs, and now the development process can go forward without possible hitches at training ca

There will be no holdout.

The Bears had to endure a 29-day holdout before their last first-round pick before 2021 signed, Roquan Smith in 2018. However, quarterback Justin Fields will be operating at minicamp as well as training camp with a new contract.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Fields has agreed to terms on his rookie contract at four years and $18.8 million. This includes an $11.09 signing bonus.

It seemed only a matter of time for Fields' deal because both Patrick Surtain II (9th pick, $20.96 million, $12.6 bonus, 4 years) and Devonta Smith (10th, $20.14 million, $12.01 signing bonus) were chosen directly ahead of Fields and had signed, and edge rusher Micah Parsons (12th, $17.8 million, $9.8 million bonus, 4 years) had been selected right after Fields and also had signed.

So it was a matter of fitting Fields into the slot.

Second-round tackle Teven Jenkins remained the lone Bears draft pick not signed. Neither the player taken ahead of Jenkins (Christian Barmore 38th) nor the player just behind him (Richie Grant 40th) have signed yet.

The Bears entered the day with $8.3 million available under their cap, according to Overthecap.com.

When Smith held out it wasn't a matter actual money but problems with the wording of the deal.

Now the process of getting Fields ready to actually play will get full attention. It's coming from all angles, including some mentoring from Andy Dalton.

"I'm going into Year 11. I've had a lot of ball," Dalton said. "For me, I'm just trying to help him out a much as I can."

It's a situation Dalton said he doesn't mind.

"It's just the position I'm in," he said. "Everybody should enjoy it. You know, all our experiences in our lives are for us and other people. You're just trying to pass that along."

