Receiver of Reported Bears Interest Turns in Sub-4.4 Time

Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace continues comeback with a hot time for the 40 at weekend combine, but was it really that fast?

Another receiver with a potential connection to the Bears has broken the 4.4 barrier in the 40-yard dash at the EXOS combine.

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace was clocked at 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Wallace isn't a protypical X-receiver type who fuels speculation the Bears would be planning to lose Allen Robinson.

Rather, Wallace is 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds. He was one of the few players who it's known had spoken with the Bears at the Senior Bowl, per Zack Pearson's of Bear Report.

The 40 time is particularly critical for Wallace because scouts needed to see the speed after he suffered a torn ACL in practice during the 2019 season when many were speaking about him as a potential first-round pick in 2020. Instead, he remained out of the NFL and worked at rehab in 2020 and it would appear he's back to full strength.

It was even more important in Wallace's case because his identical twin brother Tracin suffered three ACL tears in his left knee, and went through four surgeries. This included a bone graft and microfracture procedure. He also had been with Oklahoma State and later went back there as a student assistant on the coaching staff .

The EXOS combine was held Friday and Saturday. About 130 draft-eligible players who work out with the athletic training and wellness center were eligible to participate in what was essentially a scaled-down version of the scouting combine, which wasn't held this year due to the pandemic.

On Saturday, it hasd been reported Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman at the EXOS combine ran a 4.39 laser-timed 40, 4.37 hand-timed. Bateman has been projected as a Bears first-round draft pick in numerous mock drafts this offseason as anticipation builds the team could lose Robinson in free agency.

Wallace is more of a Z-receiver type on the offense's right side, like Darnell Mooney is for the Bears.

