The Tough Loss Bears Expected in Free Agency

Roy Robertson-Harris was expected to leave in free agency but the $24.4 million deal he received might have surprised some after a successful conversion from college linebacker to defensive line in the NFL.

The weight proved worthwhile for Roy Robertson-Harris.

Robertson-Harris came to the Bears and put on more than 30 pounds in 2016 and 2017 as a project player in Vic Fangio's defense. On Wednesday he will depart with $24.4 million after making a successful conversion from a college linebacker to defensive line in four Bears seasons.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and new coach Urban Meyer made Robertson-Harris a quick signing when the tampering period for free agency began by agreeing to terms on a three-year $24.4 million deal per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The signing bonus is $14 million.

Robertson Harris was not a Bears starter but provided plenty of support and was a valued part of the rotation on the defensive line. He started only 13 of the 52 games he played for the Bears since arriving in 2016 as an undrafted player from University of Texas-El Paso.

As a linebacker, Robertson Harris had been much lighter and had to add pounds to fit into the line. He learned proper technique from former Bears defensive line guru Jay Rodgers. Although he wasn't a starter, Robertson-Harris had to fill in as one in 2019 when Akiem Hicks went out with an elbow injury for three-quarters of the season. Last year he started six times as the Bears tried to search for an effective line combination after Eddie Goldman opted out.

Robertson-Harris played mostly defensive end but was used some at nose tackle. He was far more effective at end or in the interior pass rush spot when the Bears went to a four-man line in nickel situations. He finished with 7 1/2 Bears saicks and 75 tackles, including nine for loss.

Robertson-Harris managed to apply good pressure whenever on the field with 30 overall quarterback hits despite playing over 50% of the defensive snaps just once in his career.

The loss was expected because of projections of what he could make in free agency. It explains why GM Ryan Pace rushed to get a contract with Mario Edwards on Sunday just before the start of the tampering period in free agency Monday. Edwards received three years at $11.55 million.

The Bears need defensive depth and could stand to sign at least two more players, possibly their own free agents Brent Urban and John Jenkins or one of them to go with a drafted player or another free agent.

Ends Bilal Nichols and Akiem Hicks and nose tackle Goldman are the starters in the base three-man front.

The bright side for losing a second defensive lineman in two years—they lost Nick Williams in free agency to Detroit last year—is they could get a draft pick as compensation next spring. According to the NFL system for calculating compensatory picks, it could be a fifth- or sixth-rounder.

