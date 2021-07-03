Bears Vets Who Really Do Run Risk of Being Cut

It's been suggested Jimmy Graham is a potential Bears veteran cut victim and this is only using a cursory glance at their roster, but there are some vets in lesser roles who could be job hunting at the end of camp.

It's normally the website Pro Football Focus finding some way to downgrade the Bears, from their players' skills, to their stadium, to their very uniforms.

Indeed, they haven't lost their touch by ranking the Bears roster as the league's 23rd best during the past week.

Now, CBS Sports has been giving them a challenge. First, they infuriated David Montgomery with a low fantasy ranking after he tied for fifth in the NFL in rushing last year.

Now CBS Sports has taken its shot at a familiar target for all Bears critics.

In an article headlined "NFL Vets Who Should Fear Chopping Block," they've shown a real lack of knowledge about the team and the roster, if not one player.

In the article, Patrik Walker put Jimmy Graham on the list of veterans who should fear the chopping block.

There are some veterans who should fear this. Graham isn't one.

From the very first words, it's apparent not much thought went into putting Graham's name among those who could be cut.

"Graham is rapidly approaching the dusk of his NFL career," Walker wrote.

He's been in the dusk for quite a while now. It's just that Graham is a guy who apparently operates better the darker it gets. He caught nine TD passes last season and postseason, best on the team. And he saved the best for last with a one-handed TD on the final play of the playoff loss at New Orleans.

The old issue of a $10 million cap hit is brought up, and that is the overall cost for Graham. There are several problems with the idea of just chopping Graham off the payroll to save $6.9 million, not $10 million. The Bears are already on the hook for $3.1 million in bonuses anyway. His salary is not guaranteed and is $6.9 million.

One of those is you need more than one capable tight end to play the game. The Bears have only Cole Kmet and recently added a potential third tight end, but Jake Butt is one who has a severe medical red flag.

Besides, Butt is a Y-tight end and not a U-tight end like Graham. He plays Kmet's position.

The other tight ends are very limited players. Matt Nagy has called J.P Holtz fine as a fullback type of blocker in the backfield and a backup Y-tight end or in-line type.

Jesper Horsted is a practice squad player behind Graham and not at his level.

So unless there is some great Bears plan to bring in a productive tight end who can come up with around 50 catches like Graham had last year, one who knows this offense already, then it would be difficult to see how they're getting rid of their productive 34-year-old tight end.

Zach Ertz is one name that comes to mind but Indianapolis has been on his trail throughout the offseason. Ertz is more likely to be traded than cut, and he commands an $8.5 million salary. So that would eat up cap space, not free it up.

Graham's departure would be a shocking move at this point considering the high regard coach Matt Nagy and especially GM Ryan Pace have for him. Pace and Graham have long-lasting ties.

There are veterans on the Bears roster who could be in danger of the axe this year, but none who contribute as much as Graham and really none with starting status.

It once seemed a long shot for wide receiver Anthony Miller to be back. What a turnaround for a receiver who made late game-winning catches in two of the 2020 season's first three weeks. But now it would appear more likely he'll play out his contract in Chicago in 2021.

Regardless, the Bears weren't about to cut a second-round pick who has 134 total receptions, including 11 for TDs, and is only in his third year. It's more likely the only way Miller would be leaving is if traded. There's no degree of certainty they have a replacement for him from among a few speedy veterans who were turned away by other teams.

The real Bears potential veteran chopping block list is less than earth shattering. Here they are:

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

In three years this fourth-round draft pick has been on the field with the defense for 49 plays. He has been a major special teams contributor with at least 72% of special teams plays every year, but it's not hard to find linebackers to play on special teams. What's working against Iyiegbuniwe more than anything now is sheer numbers and talent. Pace brought in both Austin Calitro and Christian Jones, who can be backup inside linebackers. Last year the 53-man roster for opening day had four inside linebackers. Danny Trevathan, Roquan Smith, Calitro and Jones make four. Unless they're keeping five this time, Iyiegbuniwe could be on the way out as a failed Pace fourth-round pick.

LB Josh Woods

Ditto, except for the fourth-round draft status. Woods was an experimental player who gave them some initial thought he could succeed at moving up from undrafted college defensive back to inside linebacker. When Smith suffered a season-ending elbow injury against Green Bay, they inserted Woods and he was beaten immediately for a touchdown. He was targeted five times for four completions in brief playing time last year and when the playoff game came the Bears instead of using Woods opted to activate Manti Te'o from the practice squad and start him despite not playing a down in a game all year in that defensive scheme. Woods played a big special teams role last year, like Iyiebuniwe. He got in on 60% of special teams snaps. No one says veterans like Calitro or Jones can't play special teams instead of Woods and Iyiegbuniwe. Jones was always a key special teams player during his first go-around in Chicago and his snaps continued in Detroit but at a lower rate because he was starting. Calitro has been in on about half the special teams snaps with his teams in three seasons.

DB Jordan Lucas

The former Chiefs backup safety opted out last year after signing a free agent contract with the Bears. He never was a lock to make the roster so being cut wouldn't be a shock. But the past indicates he could be useful as a special teams player and extra defensive back, like when he played in Kansas City. The Bears have plenty of candidates for that role besides Lucas. One strength he has is ability to play at slot cornerback. The Bears lined him up there with backups in some red zone work during minicamp.

S Marquise Goodwin

They signed him for his speed at the Z-receiver but staying healthy has never been one of Goodwin's strengths. After missing 12 games in 2018-19, being traded, opting out and getting sent back the Niners, and then cut, it's far more likely Goodwin could be cut by the Bears than many other veteran players. Graham has been in on only 22 special teams plays since 2014 and the extra receivers on this roster will need to play special teams to justify their roster spot.

WR Damiere Byrd

Another speed demon but more of a slot receiver than a Z, the same special teams weakness applies to him as to Goodwin. He played 15 special teams snaps since 2018 and has been on the field for a teams special teams plays more than 13% of the time only once in his career. Byrd will need to step up and prove himself in preseason and every day in camp to even earn a roster spot.

RB Ryan Nall

A fan favorite for two years, he never advanced beyond special teams contributor and occasional fill-in pass catcher out of the backfield. He doesn't seem to possess the burst an NFL running back needs and even though he's the size of a power back, he doesn't run with power. Adding Khalil Herbert and Damien Williams could push him back to the practice squad or worse.

WR Riley Ridley

Another fourth-round head scratcher for Pace. This was supposed to be a receiver who specialized at the "50-50 ball." Both Pace and Ridley said this. He only made it to the active list for 10 games in two seasons and has 10 receptions for 108 yards. Whether he grasps the offense isn't even known because he has been active for so few games. Ridley shows no ability to contribute on special teams, with 17 plays in his two seasons. It's time for Ridley to show signs he can play in the league.

WR Javon Wims

His 6-2, 221-pound size is inviting and he has decent speed for his size but Wims took a big step back in Year 3 with only six catches for 48 yards in 13 games. He's played only 10% and 13% of the special teams snaps the last two years, too. He might need to show he can play special teams and has a better understanding of the offense for this seventh-round pick to stick this year.

CB Artie Burns

A former first-round pick by Pittsburgh who tore his ACL last year in early training camp. He's only a long shot to make the roster at best.

CB Xavier Crawford

He has played eight games in three seasons for Houston, Miami and the Bears, and is also a long shot to make the roster. Crawford at least showed he can play special teams last year with 33 plays in his three Bears games. He'll need to do more than this to make the roster.

S Marqui Christian

The Bears have signed him twice, so they see something in him. The Rams had him playing a third of the defensive snaps. He has better size than Lucas for a safety and is also an excellent special teams player. But safety is a deep Bears position. They kept five safeties for last year's roster. Beyond starters Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson, and experienced, useful reserves Deon Bush and DeAndre Houston-Carson, it might come down to Christian or Lucas for the fifth spot.

