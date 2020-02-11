BearDigest
A Look at One Bears Inside Linebacker Who's On the Spot

Gene Chamberlain

One of the draft picks made by Bears general manager Ryan Pace needs to step up in 2020, or his future with the team could be at stake.

Joel Iyiegbuniwe so far hasn't shown much.

Iyiegbuniwe was chosen in the fourth round in 2018 by the Bears, and to date they're still waiting for a sign he can contribute in some way other than on special teams.

The 2019 season would have been the one to make his move.

Roquan Smith had a personal issue, and then returned from a game away, gave a strong account of himself and suffered a torn pectoral muscle. Danny Trevathan missed almost half a season with his elbow injury.

The Bears had to turn to free agent acquisition Kevin Pierre-Louis and 2016 fourth-round draft pick Nick Kwiatkoski to get through the year at inside linebacker. It would have been a good time for Iyiegbuniwe to step forward but he hasn't.

In fact, unsigned free agent linebacker Josh Woods, a former college defensive back, might be on level footing with Iyiegbuniwe.

The Bears last season also picked up an inside linebacker who had been with the Bucs and had a bit of a troubled past, Devante Bond.

Bond had injury problems initially and then was suspended and cut by the Bucs. Three days later the league suspended Bond for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. The Bears signed him Nov. 9 and Bond was reinstated by the league three days later.

Bond is from Oklahoma and is 6-1, 236, same size as Woods.

So Iyiegbuniwe already has plenty of competition for a roster spot in 2020, and the Bears appear to be exploring the addition of more players there because Pierre-Louis, Kwiatkoski and Trevathan are all unrestricted free agents.

During college all-star practices at the East-West Shrine Game, the Bears have been reported to have talked with Miami linebacker Michael Pinckney. He made 267 tackles, including 42 for losses, and 14 1/2 sacks to go with eight interceptions.

They also had talks at the Senior Bowl with Logan Wilson of Wyoming and Akeem Davis-Gaither of Appalachia State.

Logan has been a real defensive leader with 34 1/2 tackles for loss and 409 tackles overall. Davis-Gaither has been effective over a shorter career with 201 tackles, 24 for loss, and 6 1/2 sacks.

To date, the 6-1, 226-pound Iyiegbuniwe has played just 26 defensive snaps while being confined to special teams. HE has been in on 627 special teams snaps.

If the Bears bring back one or two of their unrestricted free agents, make a draft pick at the spot, it's going to be a very crowded inside linebacker room and a tough battle for roster spots.

Iyuiegbuniwe's going to need to take that expected step up teams like to see from third-year players or get pinched in roster cutdowns.

