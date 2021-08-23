Bears See Tackles Completing the Set on Line

Another Super Bowl ring is what the new/old Bears left tackle is after and he sees an opportunity in Chicago even if the offense has been struggling with consistency in preseason.

Newly acquired Bears tackle Jason Peters has something he wants anyone to know who would doubt him because he is 39 years old but trying to start on the left side in the National Football League.

"I just tell them to come watch the game or practice and see if they can see if I'm 39 out there," Peters said. "I feel good. I've still got my quicks, my strength."

The former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro is probably the best answer the Bears have right now at left tackle after Teven Jenkins' back surgery last week. He wasn't planning to retire, wanted to continue playing but didn't know who he'd be playing for, and then came the phone call from Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo while he was doing what many retired people do.

"I wasn't monitoring nothing," he said. "I was fishing when Juan called me. Like I said, I was doing offseason stuff."

Peters was at a creek fishing and Castillo, who coached him in Philadelphia, called to tell him the Bears were the ones up a creek at left tackle.

"My phone rang and it was Juan," he said. "I was like, 'uh oh. I know what this is.' "

So now Peters is trying to get himself into playing shape while practicing because even though he'd been conditioning, it's different.

"I knew training camp, the guys were in training camp, so I would go run around the track and try to do training camp conditioning, but it's not like getting out here and putting a helmet on and competing," Peters said. "A whole different conditioning level."

Peters has a bit of a head start in learning the offense because the Eagles/Chiefs system of Andy Reid and Doug Pederson is in play with the Bears.

"I mean, coming in late like this in training camp, knowing Juan and knowing what he wants, technique and stuff he want, is key," Peters said.

Peters was willing to go to an entirely new situation because he had no intention of retiring and had told the Eagles this after his contract expired.

"I know coach (Nagy) so, I mean, that's a good thing because he know me, I know him, and we can get through certain things during the season versus going somewhere new where you don't really know the guys or the coaches and they pushing you to an extent where it's kind of hurting you because they don't really know you," Peters said.

Peters last year had some people questioning whether he had anything left. Pro Football Focus had his sacks allowed total at eight, a high number. However, he was playing almost all season on a toe injury and also had knee soreness. Finally, he had to do something about the toe.

"I just thought it was just a sprain," he said. "Kept playing. It started bothering me a little bit more and I'm like, dang, this has got to be something else. I got an MRI, that's when I knew there wasn't something torn. I got an X-ray, that's when I thought it was broke. It was dislocated.

"I kept playing until we didn't have playoff chances. That's when I got the surgery."

The question isn't the team, the system or the ability as much as it is motivation. Why would he even want to be physically torturing himself at this time of year with football at age 39.

"I really don't have nothing to prove," he said. "I just want to win, get another ring, to be honest. I was talking to Juan yesterday—the Pro Bowl, I got plenty of those. The All-Pros, all the accolades.

"The biggest one for me now is Super Bowl. I got one. I would like another here with the Chicago Bears."

If it hadn't been the Bears, it would be someone else because he expected someone would call.

"I just love the game," Peters said. "When you stop loving the game, then you let it go. Right now, I still love doing it.

"It's fun to me going out on Sundays. My nephews and family watch me. It's still fun to me. I like the camaraderie with the guys and stuff, the locker room. You don't get that nowhere else but here."

