SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Akiem Hicks Cleared to Play; Khalil Mack Questionable

Gene Chamberlain

Defensive end Akiem Hicks returned to practice on Saturday before the Bears left for Los Angeles and has been removed from the team's injury report.

Hicks had been ill and missed two straight practices but was able Saturday to go through a full practice.

"He seemed fine, today," coach Matt Nagy said. "I'm sure that at least he seemed like it on the field."

Nagy said there are no special precautions being taken with Hicks such as putting him on a separate plane, and that he doesn't have COVID-19. Players are tested for it and Hicks hasn't failed the test.

Khalil Mack is questionable for Monday's game with the Rams with a back injury after going through a limited practice on Saturday. Mack had missed Friday's practice.

Also questionable for the game are safety Deon Bush, guard Rashaad Coward, slot cornerback Buster Skrine and tackle Jason Spriggs.

Defensive back Sherrick McManis has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Skrine missed practice Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury but went through a limited practice on Saturday. Bush has been out two games and practiced on a limited basis earlier this week. Coward has a finger injury but was able to practice in full on Saturday and Friday.

Not having McManis can be a blow not only to special teams, but with Skrine's tentative health McManis is a player who can be the backup at slot cornerback. Without him, the backup would be either Duke Shelley or Kindle Vildor.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matchups Against the Rams Where Bears Need Wins

Akiem Hicks, Roquan Smith, Jimmy Graham and Anthony Miller have opportunities to make big impacts in Monday night's Bear game with the Rams.

Gene Chamberlain

What the Bears Think of Worst 5-1 Team Talk

The Chicago Bears aren't getting angry over a perceived lack of respect for their five victories by the media and social media, but they definitely have taken note of the opinions and have one of their own.

Gene Chamberlain

How Bears GM Ryan Pace Did Replacing Leonard Floyd

The Chicago Bears face their old outside linebacker Leonard Floyd Monday night, and in his absence here's how GM Ryan Pace has done finding more suitable pass-rush help for Khalil Mack

Gene Chamberlain

Struggling Bears Offense Has Run Out of Time

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles says the team's offense simply needs more time but this week time has run out as the toughest stretch of the schedule begins.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks Miss Friday's Practice

The Chicago Bears were without both Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks at Friday's practice, Mack because of a back injury and Hicks due to illness.

Gene Chamberlain

The Trade Rumors Abound... a Former Bears Running Back Is Available

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/22/nfl-trade-deadline-primer-sellers-players-available-covid19

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Look for Possible Punt Return Option

Ted Ginn Jr. hasn't had much production as a replacement for injured punt returner Tarik Cohen so the Bears are looking around and have former Pro Bowl returner Dwayne Harris coming in for a workout.

Gene Chamberlain

Aaron Donald Poses Ultimate Challenge to Bears Line

The Chicago Bears had Aaron Donald's number two years ago in Chicago but last year he tore their line apart in Los Angeles so now they must try to block him with Rashaad Coward playing left guard for only the second time in his career.

Gene Chamberlain

Bills Decision to Cut Quinton Spain Gives Bears an Option

With the Chicago Bears relying on totally inexperienced left guards to replace James Daniels, the Buffalo Bills might have supplied a potential experienced answer by cutting former starter and former Titans starter Quinton Spain.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Injury Report: Akiem Hicks Ill, Buster Skrine Sits

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks missed Thursday's practice with an illness and defensive back Buster Skrine was out with an ankle injury suffered against Caroliina.

Gene Chamberlain