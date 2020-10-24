Defensive end Akiem Hicks returned to practice on Saturday before the Bears left for Los Angeles and has been removed from the team's injury report.

Hicks had been ill and missed two straight practices but was able Saturday to go through a full practice.

"He seemed fine, today," coach Matt Nagy said. "I'm sure that at least he seemed like it on the field."

Nagy said there are no special precautions being taken with Hicks such as putting him on a separate plane, and that he doesn't have COVID-19. Players are tested for it and Hicks hasn't failed the test.

Khalil Mack is questionable for Monday's game with the Rams with a back injury after going through a limited practice on Saturday. Mack had missed Friday's practice.

Also questionable for the game are safety Deon Bush, guard Rashaad Coward, slot cornerback Buster Skrine and tackle Jason Spriggs.

Defensive back Sherrick McManis has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Skrine missed practice Thursday and Friday with an ankle injury but went through a limited practice on Saturday. Bush has been out two games and practiced on a limited basis earlier this week. Coward has a finger injury but was able to practice in full on Saturday and Friday.

Not having McManis can be a blow not only to special teams, but with Skrine's tentative health McManis is a player who can be the backup at slot cornerback. Without him, the backup would be either Duke Shelley or Kindle Vildor.

