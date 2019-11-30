Bear
Maven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Akiem Hicks Eligible to Begin Practicing Again

Gene Chamberlain

The usual attrition of the NFL season has deprived the Bears of a handful of players.

It seems one will be given back.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks becomes eligible to return to practice this week with the anticipation he could leave injured reserve and play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15. Hicks suffered a left elbow injury when his arm was bent awkwardly as it hit the helmet of Khalil Mack against the Raiders Oct. 6 in London.

"It'd be huge, any time you have a guy that is the type of player he is, the type of leader he is, what he's meant," Nagy said.

A Pro Bowl player last year for the first time, Hicks has maintained a large presence in the locker room and on the sidelines at games since going on IR.

"I like the way he's handled himself here in the last whatever it is, seven or eight weeks," Nagy said. "He's done a great job at being around and being a great teammate and a leader and mentor to all these younger guys.

"It's exciting when you get to this point. It does feel like forever ago, but hopefully we can get that moving forward."

Nagy did admit he has no idea how Hicks will respond to practicing again.

The impact of losing Hicks has been obvious on the Bears defense, although they've held it together enough to remain fourth in yardage allowed.

Hicks was injured on the eighth play for the Bears defense against the Raiders, and they were giving up just 61.5 yards rushing a game heading into that week. Now they allow 97.5 yards a game and are eighth against the run. 

The absence of Hicks also impacted the pass defense greatly. Not only does he have 24 sacks in four seasons since coming to Chicago, but he often helped make it difficult to double- or triple-team Khalil Mack.

The Bears got through Thursday's game without any new injuries, and the biggest injury concerns heading into the Dallas game will be the concussions that kept wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and tight end Ben Braunecker out of Thursday's game. Both have had concussions in the NFL before, and Gabriel has has two this season.

They also were without right tackle Bobby Massie against Detroit due to a back injury, but Cornelius Lucas stepped in and played a mistake-free game. The status of Massie and all the other injured players will be updated again on Sunday.

Twitter@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears vs. Lions GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog

Gene Chamberlain
10 0

The Bears take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving and have an all-time record of 18-15-2 on Thanksgiving. They beat the Lions 23-16 last Thanksgiving.

Now the Real Test Begins for Optimistic Bears

Gene Chamberlain
0

From Mitchell Trubisky's passing, to Anthony Miller's receiving and David Montgomery's running, the arrow is pointing up for the Bears offense just in time for a murderous finish to the season.

Mitch Money

Gene Chamberlain
0

Mitchell Trubisky directs 90-yard game-winning touchdown drive, capped by a 3-yard score to David Montgomery and the Bears beat Detroit on Thanksgiving 24-20.

Gene Chamberlain

In Trib's Brad Biggs 10 thoughts, Lions say they were only squib-kicking the ball on the one off…

0
Gene Chamberlain

Bears win better than salmonella from undercooked stuffing says Daily Herald's Barry Rozner. I…

0

Mitchell Trubisky Takes a Licking, Keeps Ticking

Gene Chamberlain
0

The Bears offense needed a big day against someone considering the competition ahead in the final four weeks and got it with 338 yards passing from Mitchell Trubisky in a 24-20 win over Detroit at Ford Field.

Unlikely Receiving Duo Boosts Bears Attack

Gene Chamberlain
0

Mitchell Trubisky found Jesper Horsted and Anthony Miller for big catches down the stretch in a Bears rally for a 24-20 win Thursday over the Detroit Lions.

Lions Offense Owns Momentum in Rematch with Bears

Gene Chamberlain
2 0

Talk of a hamstring injury to Jeff Driskel didn't throw off the Bears from believing they'll face Detroit's backup quarterback instead of third-stringer David Blough.

Bears Take Aim at .500 Mark Against Blough

Gene Chamberlain
0

A disappointing season has it's little rewards, and hitting .500 with a win over the Lions would certainly be one of them for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears guess wrong and will face QB David Blough. Chuck Pagano guessed wrong anyway. He said scouts…

0