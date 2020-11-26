There was both good and bad news Wednesday for the Bears defensive line on their injury report.

The good news carried far less impact than the bad.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks joined injured quarterback Nick Foles in missing Wednesday's practice. Hicks has a right hamstring injury, one severe enough to force him off the field in the Bears' Nov. 16 game with the Minnesota Vikings.

Without Hicks last year the Bears hung tough defensively and actually allowed fewer points on average for 12 games than they did in four games when he started and played more than a series.

However, that was when they had nose tackle Eddie Goldman available. He opted out this year and without either one the interior defensive front rotation of the Bears Sunday night could be Bilal Nichols, Daniel McCullers, Daniel McCullers and Brent Urban.

The Bears had already lost starter Roy Robertson-Harris to a triceps injury.

The good news for the line is it's possible they'll have nose tackle John Jenkins back. He practiced on a limited basis after missing the Vikings and Titans games with an ankle injury. Jenkins has had an injury-marred season, starting with a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in camp and followed in Week 3 with a thumb injury that sidelined him three games, followed by the ankle.

If Jenkins can play, they'll have some depth at nose and end.

Safety Sherrick McManis (hand) and running back Cordarrelle Patterson (calf) were limited in practice.

They also gave tight end Jimmy Graham a veteran's day off a day after he turned 34 years old, and Danny Trevathan a personal day off.

One other positive bit of news was the return of center Sam Mustipher after a knee injury. The back up to Cody Whitehair had enjoyed a decent debut at center when Whitehair was out with a calf injury and a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but then suffered a knee injury.

It leaves the Bears the option of playing Mustipher at center and Whitehair at left guard if they so choose.

