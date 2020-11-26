SI.com
Akiem Hicks Sits with Hamstring; John Jenkins Returns

Gene Chamberlain

There was both good and bad news Wednesday for the Bears defensive line on their injury report.

The good news carried far less impact than the bad.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks joined injured quarterback Nick Foles in missing Wednesday's practice. Hicks has a right hamstring injury, one severe enough to force him off the field in the Bears' Nov. 16 game with the Minnesota Vikings.

Without Hicks last year the Bears hung tough defensively and actually allowed fewer points on average for 12 games than they did in four games when he started and played more than a series.

However, that was when they had nose tackle Eddie Goldman available. He opted out this year and without either one the interior defensive front rotation of the Bears Sunday night could be Bilal Nichols, Daniel McCullers, Daniel McCullers and Brent Urban.

The Bears had already lost starter Roy Robertson-Harris to a triceps injury.

The good news for the line is it's possible they'll have nose tackle John Jenkins back. He practiced on a limited basis after missing the Vikings and Titans games with an ankle injury. Jenkins has had an injury-marred season, starting with a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in camp and followed in Week 3 with a thumb injury that sidelined him three games, followed by the ankle.

If Jenkins can play, they'll have some depth at nose and end.

Safety Sherrick McManis (hand) and running back Cordarrelle Patterson (calf) were limited in practice.

They also gave tight end Jimmy Graham a veteran's day off a day after he turned 34 years old, and Danny Trevathan a personal day off.

One other positive bit of news was the return of center Sam Mustipher after a knee injury. The back up to Cody Whitehair had enjoyed a decent debut at center when Whitehair was out with a calf injury and a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but then suffered a knee injury.

It leaves the Bears the option of playing Mustipher at center and Whitehair at left guard if they so choose.

Is Matt Nagy's Ego Being Put Ahead of the Team Again?

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy needs to adopt a more realistic approach to game situations, and realize kicking long field goals is a more beneficial to his defense than failed fourth-down attempts

Gene Chamberlain

Newest Model of Mitchell Trubisky Appears Set for Start

It's by no means an official announcement and there hasn't been confirmation, but all inidications are the Chicago Bears appear set to start a "new version" of Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback after Nick Foles couldn't practice Monday or Wednesday.

Gene Chamberlain

Robert Quinn Labels His Season "Very Average"

Chicago Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn is at a loss to explain the lack of sacks he's experiencing this season, with one sack, three quarterback hitis and six pressures.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Hope David Montgomery's Return Sparks Running Game

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has been cleared to return after a concussion and now the difficult task of pulling the running game back together begins for Sunday night's game in Green Bay.

Gene Chamberlain

Past Bye Weeks Haven't Helped Bears Much

A bye week after four straight losses might seem like a good idea as the Chicago Bears coaches went to work at self-scouting, but in the past it hasn't helped them much.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Fights a Battle on Two Fronts Every Game

Complete and utter stagnation on offense has led to the Bears defense fighting a two-front war every week—one against the other offense and the other to make up for their own offense's failings.

Gene Chamberlain

Another Headache Ahead for the Bears?

Gene Chamberlain

Mismatches Bears Need to Win to Beat Packers

Three matchups in particular favor the Bears in a game against Green Bay, which could decide their playoff chances this season as they try to prevent a five-game losing streak.

Gene Chamberlain

Did Matt Nagy Come to Appreciate the Run Too Late?

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has a strong desire to run the ball now, especially after seeing how much better his offense looked with a running attack the first three games, but it's possible his realization came too late to matter.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Wait to Name Starting QB for Packers Game

The Chicago Bears haven't yet named a starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Green Bay as coach Matt Nagy opted to hold off Monday until evaluating the health of both Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky further.

Gene Chamberlain