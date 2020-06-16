Bears' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Alex Wesley | WR

An undrafted free agent from acquisition on Dec. 18, Alex Wesley has a chance to make the final Bears roster if he can show off the speed he displayed in college and also can show an ability to play special teams.

Wesley didn't really have much of a chance with the New York Giants after being signed there. He showed up with an injury at camp and went on the physically unable to perform list, came off of it and started the season on injured reserve before being cut. Prior to the draft, Wesley had been suffering from a groin injury but the Giants didn't report this as the injury.

He spent three months trying to get back into the NFL after being cut and the Seahawks gave him a tryout but then the Bears did and signed him to their practice squad.

A very productive college career had put Wesley on the Bears' radar initially. He made 156 catches for 2,716 yards with 17 touchdowns, including back-to-back seasons of 1,010 and 1,050 yards to finish up.

Wesley's speed was already well known before he ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and did a 38 1/2-inch vertical leap at the combine. That's because he was a track champion at Northern Colorado, a second-team All-American sprinter.

Wesley just show he can be more than a track athlete in college but the step up in the NFL is huge and route running against top defenders is anticipated as a problem as he didn't face the best coverage with Northern Colorado.

Another concern is his overall athleticism as a football player. Wesley came off a bit stiff at the combine, as a fast track athlete who couldn't be really athletic. He ran 7.4 and 7.69 seconds in the three-cone drill, and something closer to 7.0 would be more indicative of someone who can handle the stopping, starting and cutting required in a physical sport.

Considering he's competing with 35-year-old veteran Ted Ginn Jr. and rookie fifth-round pick Darnell Mooney, chances appear remote for Wesley unless he can have a special training camp and preseason.

Alex Wesley at a Glance

Height: 5-foot-11 1/2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: "Z" Receiver or right split end.

Key Stats: Averaged 18.6 yards per reception in his final two years at Northern Colorado.

Roster Outlook: 1.5 on a 1-5 scale

Likely Outcome: Cut victim, possible practice squad

