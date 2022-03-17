Allen Robinson had been waiting at the top of the free agent wide receiver list for almost four days and it had to happen sooner or later.

The Bears unrestricted free agent receiver not only signed for three years and $46.5 million, but did it with a team where he could finally have a legitimate top passer throwing his way.

He'll play for the world champion Los Angeles Rams and field throws from Matthew Stafford.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the new home for a receiver whose best passes might have come from Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles.

The guaranteed money was reported at $30.7 million.

It's all less on average than he received last year when he played for the Bears on the franchise tag at $17.9 million but the 28-year old receiver moves on to play in a receiver corps which includes NFL offensive player of the year Cooper Kupp.

The Rams have enough under the cap ESPN reported they may attempt to retain Odell Beckham Jr.

It was bit of a surprise because the Rams hadn't been one of the teams mentioned by rumor mongers or on social media, where it seemed he might be headed for Cleveland, New England, Jacksonville and Detroit at different times.

Robinson is coming off a year when he was slowed by a hamstring injury and limited to 12 games. He had 38 catches for 410 yards, his fewest except for 2017 when he tore his ACL in the season opener. Darnell Mooney became the Bears receiving leader with Robinson hurting and also unable to connect much of last year with rookie passer Justin Fields.

Robinson's ability to make the contested catch had been his calling card but last year his catch percentage dipped to 57.6%, his lowest since 2016. He hadn't been able to accumulate yards after the catch in Chicago's offense as his highest ranking for YAC was 47th in the league in 2020.

His Bears career ended with 293 receptions for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns. That's the ninth most receptions for the 11th most yards.

Walter Payton is the receptions leader with 492 and 1960s standout Johnny Morris still leads in yardage with 5,059.

The highest-rated quarterback Robinson has ever played with for a season was Trubisky in 2018 when he posted a career-best 95.4 rating.

Stafford's rating last year was 102.9 and he has been higher than 95.4 in six seasons.

