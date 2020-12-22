Allen Robinson Suffers Another Pro Bowl Snub

Allen Robinson Left Off NFC Pro Bowl Team Again
For the second straight year, Allen Robinson's big numbers produced only a Pro Bowl snub.
Outside linebacker Khalil Mack and kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson were the only Bears voted to the Pro Bowl. There will be no game this year, but teams were chosen.
Robinson will finish this year with more yards than last year and possibly more receptions and touchdowns but still didn't make the team.
Robinson last year had 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns. This season Robinson has 90 receptions for 1,100 yards and six touchdowns with two games still to play.
Robinson has more receptions than both D.K. Metcalf and Justin Jefferson, who made the NFC team as wide receivers. He has 17 more catches than Jefferson and 16 more than Metcalf, but is behind both in yardage and touchdowns.
Robinson has not dropped a pass this season and has ranked in the top five in each of the last three seasons in contested catches, according to Pro Football Focus.
Mack was named a Pro Bowl starter. It's his Pro Bowl berth is his sixth straight, the third for the NFC team. He has eight sacks, is tied for the team lead with three forced fumbles and has nine tackles for loss. He also has an interception, two fumble recoveries and three passes deflected.
It's the second time in two years Patterson made the team as the kick returner, and fourth time in his career. Patterson leads the NFL with a 29.44-yard average on kick returns, just ahead of Buffalo's Andre Roberts, who has a 29.42-yard average.
He also had a 104-yard kick return for a touchdown against Minnesota, the eighth of his career, which tied an NFL record.
Pro Bowl Rosters
AFC
Position Player Team
QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs
QB Josh Allen Bills
QB Deshaun Watson Texans
WR Tyreek Hill Chiefs
WR Stefon Diggs Bills
WR Keenan Allen Chargers
WR A.J. Brown Titans
RB Derrick Henry Titans
RB Nick Chubb Browns
RB Josh Jacobs Raiders
TE Travis Kelce Chiefs
TE Darren Waller Raiders
FB Patrick Ricard Ravens
T Laremy Tunsil Texans
T Eric Fisher Chiefs
T Orlando Brown Ravens
G Quenton Nelson Colts
G Joel Bitonio Browns
G David DeCastro Steelers
C Maurkice Pouney Steelers
C Ryan Kelly Colts
DE Myles Garrett Browns
DE Joey Bosa Chargers
DE Frank Clark Chiefs
DT Chris Jones Chiefs
DT Cameron Heyward Steelers
DT Calais Campbell Ravens
OLB T.J. Watt Steelers
OLB Bradley Chubb Broncos
OLB Matt Judon Ravens
ILB Darius Leonard Colts
ILB Tremaine Edmunds Bills
CB Xavien Howard Dolphins
CB Tre'Davious White Bills
CB Marlon Humphrey Ravens
CB Stephon Gilmore Partriots
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers
FS Justin Simmons Broncos
SS Tyrann Mathieu Chiefs
LS Morgan Cox Ravens
P Jake Bailey Patriots
K Justin Tucker Ravens
RS Andre Roberts Bills
ST Matthew Slater Patriots
NFC
Position Player Team
QB Aaron Rodgers Packers
QB Russell Wilson Seahawks
QB Kyler Murray Cardinals
RB Dalvin Cook Vikings
RB Alvin Kamara Saints
RB Aaron Jones Packers
WR Davante Adams Packers
WR DeAndre Hopkins Cardinals
WR DK Metcalf Seahawks
WR Justin Jefferson Vikings
TE T.J. Hockenson Lions
TE Evan Engram Giants
FB Kyle Juszczyk 49ers
T David Bakhtiari Packers
T Trent Williams 49ers
T Terron Armstead Saints
G Brandon Scherff Washington
G Elgton Jenkins Packers
G Andrus Peat Saints
C Jason Kelce Eagles
C Frank Ragnow Lions
DE Cameron Jordan Saints
DE Brandon Graham Eagles
DE Chase Young Washington
DT Aaron Donald Rams
DT Fletcher Cox Eagles
DT Grady Jarrett Falcons
OLB Khalil Mack Bears
OLB Za'Darius Smith Packers
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Buccaneers
ILB Bobby Wagner Seahawks
ILB Fred Warner 49ers
CB Jalen Ramsey Rams
CB Jaire Alexander Packers
CB Marshon Lattimore Saints
CB James Bradberry Giants
FS Quandre Diggs Seahawks
SS Budda Baker Cardinals
SS Jamal Adams Seahawks
LS Tyler Ott Seahawks
P Jack Fox Lions
K Younghoe Koo Falcons
RS Cordarrelle Patterson Bears
ST Nick Bellore Seahawks
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven