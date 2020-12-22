Allen Robinson Suffers Another Pro Bowl Snub

Allen Robinson failed to make the Pro Bowl team again but the Bears did land spots for Khalil Mack and Cordarrelle Patterson

For the second straight year, Allen Robinson's big numbers produced only a Pro Bowl snub.

Outside linebacker ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ and kick returner ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ were the only Bears voted to the Pro Bowl. There will be no game this year, but teams were chosen.

Robinson will finish this year with more yards than last year and possibly more receptions and touchdowns but still didn't make the team.

Robinson last year had 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns. This season Robinson has 90 receptions for 1,100 yards and six touchdowns with two games still to play.

Robinson has more receptions than both D.K. Metcalf and Justin Jefferson, who made the NFC team as wide receivers. He has 17 more catches than Jefferson and 16 more than Metcalf, but is behind both in yardage and touchdowns.

Robinson has not dropped a pass this season and has ranked in the top five in each of the last three seasons in contested catches, according to Pro Football Focus.

Mack was named a Pro Bowl starter. It's his Pro Bowl berth is his sixth straight, the third for the NFC team. He has eight sacks, is tied for the team lead with three forced fumbles and has nine tackles for loss. He also has an interception, two fumble recoveries and three passes deflected.

It's the second time in two years Patterson made the team as the kick returner, and fourth time in his career. Patterson leads the NFL with a 29.44-yard average on kick returns, just ahead of Buffalo's Andre Roberts, who has a 29.42-yard average.

He also had a 104-yard kick return for a touchdown against Minnesota, the eighth of his career, which tied an NFL record.

Pro Bowl Rosters

AFC

Position Player Team

QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs

QB Josh Allen Bills

QB Deshaun Watson Texans

WR Tyreek Hill Chiefs

WR Stefon Diggs Bills

WR Keenan Allen Chargers

WR A.J. Brown Titans

RB Derrick Henry Titans

RB Nick Chubb Browns

RB Josh Jacobs Raiders

TE Travis Kelce Chiefs

TE Darren Waller Raiders

FB Patrick Ricard Ravens

T Laremy Tunsil Texans

T Eric Fisher Chiefs

T Orlando Brown Ravens

G Quenton Nelson Colts

G Joel Bitonio Browns

G David DeCastro Steelers

C Maurkice Pouney Steelers

C Ryan Kelly Colts

DE Myles Garrett Browns

DE Joey Bosa Chargers

DE Frank Clark Chiefs

DT Chris Jones Chiefs

DT Cameron Heyward Steelers

DT Calais Campbell Ravens

OLB T.J. Watt Steelers

OLB Bradley Chubb Broncos

OLB Matt Judon Ravens

ILB Darius Leonard Colts

ILB Tremaine Edmunds Bills

CB Xavien Howard Dolphins

CB Tre'Davious White Bills

CB Marlon Humphrey Ravens

CB Stephon Gilmore Partriots

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers

FS Justin Simmons Broncos

SS Tyrann Mathieu Chiefs

LS Morgan Cox Ravens

P Jake Bailey Patriots

K Justin Tucker Ravens

RS Andre Roberts Bills

ST Matthew Slater Patriots

NFC

Position Player Team

QB Aaron Rodgers Packers

QB Russell Wilson Seahawks

QB Kyler Murray Cardinals

RB Dalvin Cook Vikings

RB Alvin Kamara Saints

RB Aaron Jones Packers

WR Davante Adams Packers

WR DeAndre Hopkins Cardinals

WR DK Metcalf Seahawks

WR Justin Jefferson Vikings

TE T.J. Hockenson Lions

TE Evan Engram Giants

FB Kyle Juszczyk 49ers

T David Bakhtiari Packers

T Trent Williams 49ers

T Terron Armstead Saints

G Brandon Scherff Washington

G Elgton Jenkins Packers

G Andrus Peat Saints

C Jason Kelce Eagles

C Frank Ragnow Lions

DE Cameron Jordan Saints

DE Brandon Graham Eagles

DE Chase Young Washington

DT Aaron Donald Rams

DT Fletcher Cox Eagles

DT Grady Jarrett Falcons

OLB Khalil Mack Bears

OLB Za'Darius Smith Packers

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Buccaneers

ILB Bobby Wagner Seahawks

ILB Fred Warner 49ers

CB Jalen Ramsey Rams

CB Jaire Alexander Packers

CB Marshon Lattimore Saints

CB James Bradberry Giants

FS Quandre Diggs Seahawks

SS Budda Baker Cardinals

SS Jamal Adams Seahawks

LS Tyler Ott Seahawks

P Jack Fox Lions

K Younghoe Koo Falcons

RS Cordarrelle Patterson Bears

ST Nick Bellore Seahawks

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven