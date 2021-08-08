Andy Dalton Laying Foundation for a Passing Attack

From Jimmy Graham to Allen Robinson to Darnell Mooney, Bears receivers see the timing and rapport growing with their new veteran passer.

A week ago Matt Nagy expressed the thought his offense was in good hands with Andy Dalton.

"He's got full control of this offense, without a doubt," Nagy said. "We could play a game tomorrow and be just fine."

It takes more for a quarterback to succeed, however.

A huge part of the success formula is building timing or rapport with receivers. Apparently Dalton has done this, as well.

With the overwhelming presence of Justin Fields looming in the background, Dalton seems to have won over his crowd of catchers.

"Honestly, I think that me and Andy have connected a lot, just as far as, I think we've been pretty efficient," Bears receiver Allen Robinson said. "I don't know how many incompletions or not we've had in practice. For the most part I think we were pretty efficient.

"I think that if you go back and watch the film on plays that we have executed, we try to figure out ways of, how can that be better? There are certain things on how we can better than play. With the connection that we've had and the communication that we've had up to this point, it's been pretty good."

Getting Robinson on the same page communication-wise seemed a big goal for the Bears when camp was about to start because during OTAs the two hadn't been together. As a franchise free agent, Robinson only came to three days of minicamp in the offseason.

It seems to be working, though. Nagy talked about how the two are always discussing points in the offense relating to routes. A deep crossing route Robinson liked in practice on a throw Dalton made during the past week seemed to be an example, too "... A-Rob was pretty fired up about the way he threw it."

Tight end Jimmy Graham has found a connection, as well.

"Andy, man, he's an absolute pro," Graham said. "He's a guy who has all the tools, man, and really just how he commands the offense and how he helps everybody to understand what he wants, how he wants it.

"All the teaching that he's doing with One (Fields) as well, it's incredible. So he's been extremely impressive to see his ability to communicate like that and he really understands the offense in and out and where guys should be, what should happen. He's been extremely impressive, really has."

Graham said because of Dalton the offensive system has been easier to learn.

"So early here, we're able to put in wrinkles and to work on other things as well because he understands if guys are supposed to be on or off the ball," Graham said. "He understands uniquely all these things, pre-snap, post-snap, he's been sharp since Day 1 about basically everything within this offense.

"So it's really helped us out a lot. You know, because this is a very diverse offense. You can play multiple positions and a lot is demanded from you. So it's been pretty cool."

It's not just the veterans.

"Like there was a route today that I kind of had a problem with," wide receiver Darnell Mooney said Saturday. "We kind of hit it a couple times and we got it together just having his ear and his 'vetness' and being able to do things in a route that he's done in the past."

Robinson sees the offense becoming even more diverse because of Dalton's experience by Week 1.

"Just continuing to build off that as we continue to get deeper into the playbook, run more things," he said. "To this point, I definitely like where we're at as a quarterback-receiver, our relationship on the field and how we're able to talk through things.

"I think it's been working really well."

