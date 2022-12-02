In Week 2, the chanting began in the late fourth quarter, as it often does at Lambeau Field during Bears-Packers games.

They even have a song using this chant in Green Bay.

Justin Jones remembers the chants. It wasn't something the Bears defensive tackle let go of at all.

"They were saying the Bears suck," Jones said.

Jones expects the Bears defense to be ready to play Sunday at Soldier Field against Green Bay, even if they'll be without as many as five of the defensive starters they had in that Week 2 27-10 loss.

"You just gotta remember what it was like taking that 'L' back in Lambeau Field," Jones said. "You got to remember what that feeling was when we walked off the field going to our locker room and what the fans were saying, and chanting and laughing at us when we was walking in.

"You have to remember that, I don't forget it."

If there are many who wonder whether the Bears and Packers rivalry still lives, they only need to know the two teams are tied all time for most wins in NFL history at 786.

Beyond that, they also need to know how Jones feels and that was just his first exposure to the Bears-Packers game.

Only a year ago Aaron Rodgers was in the end zone hollering "I still own you," at fans and the Bears.

"I wasn't there for that," said Jones, the former Los Angeles Charger. "So I have no comment on that.

"When I left Lambeau Field that second week I couldn't wait for (this) game."

Jones promises to do something about that memory.

I feel like you can't play this game against Green Bay and not have that type of anger against them." -Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones

"I feel like you can't play this game against Green Bay and not have that type of anger against them," Jones said. "After that game, I feel it now."

He has a plan. It's rather primitive, but probably is what his feelings require.

"I mean we just got to make sure we go out there with the same level of intensity throughout the whole defense and make sure we come in and run and hit and hit and run," Jones said. "And let them know we're here for four quarters. You know what I'm saying? Because if we hit them the whole game they're going to tuck it in."

Jones summed it all up in case anyone was confused.

"Hit 'em hard, hit 'em often," Jones said. "That's the plan.

"You got to hit 'em. If we don't, it's going to be a long day. If we do, it's going to be in our favor."

Jones has seen a high level of intensity in practice this week for a 3-9 team with so many starters missing now. Coach Matt Eberflus had said the same thing earlier in the week.

"The way the guys are preparing this week I think we're going to be ready to play for sure," Jones said. "I know for a fact we're going to be ready to play."

The Packers are 4-8, not 10-2. So Jones said it's going to be a matter of finding pride.

"Like I said, they're not what they used to be, either. You know?" he said. "So like I said, we're about to go out here and prove something."

Jones is ultimately glad Rodgers has decided he'll play in spite of injury, even if the Bears have only been able to beat him in Soldier Field once since 2010.

"For sure, I want him to be out there to experience it," Jones said.

