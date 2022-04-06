The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Bears tackle Germain Ifedi and now have a regular collection of former Bears players and coaches.

The Chilanta Falcons have struck again.

The Atlanta Falcons continued to build their collection of ex-Chicago Bears on Wednesday by agreeing to terms with former Bears tackle/guard Germain Ifedi, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Falcons are where former Bears GM Ryan Pace landed in the front office. It's also where his predecessor in Chicago, Phil Emery, works.

Since this free agency period began, they collected Ifedi, wide receiver Damiere Byrd, safety Teez Tabor, tackle Elijah Wilkinson and running back Damien Williams from last year's Bears roster.

If this wasn't enough, they also have several other players who were on the Bears roster in the past during Pace's regime, including running back Mike Davis, back/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, pass rusher James Vaughters, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward and tackle Willie Beavers.

Beavers never played for the Bears and was waived from their practice squad in 2019. He's been in the NFL on practice squads or the bottom of rosters since 2016 and his only appearances were two games as a rookie with the Vikings.

Jay Cutler is available if they're interested.

If all this wasn't enough, the coaching staff has former Bears passing game coordinator Dave Ragone as offensive coordinator, former Bears running backs coach Charles London as quarterbacks coach, former Bears running backs coach Michael Pitre in the same role, former Bears outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino in the same role and Jon Hoke as defensive backs coach. Hoke was with the Bears under Lovie Smith from 2009-12 and Marc Trestman in 2013-14 in the same role, while the others had been there under Matt Nagy.

The Bears can't laugh too much about seeing many of their old coaches flock with the dirty bird. Their own coaching staff now is completely loaded with members of Matt Eberflus' former Colts staff, but they haven't been raiding the Colts' roster as only one free agent signing came from there, Ald-Quadin Muhammad..

