The seven-round BearDigest 2023 mock draft 2.0, and first with trades involved, netted the Bears a real windfall of picks thanks to a trade, and it all had a shocking start.

The mock drafts are flying off the keyboards and will continue to do so until the end of April.

Considering BearDigest mock 1.0 came during the Bears bye week and didn't include trades, it's time for mock draft 2.0 with trades involved.

Most trades being projected for this draft involving the Bears trading away the first pick involve the Indianapolis Colts because of that team's need for a quarterback and GM Chris Ballard's recent vow to acquire one at all costs.

So not being one to spoil anyone's fun, the BearDigest mock obliged and offered a mock trade on the NFL Draft Bible Mock Draft simulator to the Colts. It was an entirely fair deal asking only for this year's second- and fourth-round Colts picks as well as the Colts' fourth pick of the draft in Round 1, and also next year's Colts first-rounder.

They rejected it.

Fine, be that way. Enjoy watching Bryce Young play for the Raiders.

Las Vegas came bearing draft picks and although it meant dropping down to No. 7, the Bears are in need of athletes, real legitimate NFL starters.

Right now the Bears have 44 players under contract for 2023 and only 12 of them were selected on Day 1 or Day 2 of the draft. They have 13 undrafted players and 19 who were Day 3 draft picks.

Obviously there is a quality problem with this roster and it needs to be filled more with Day 1 or 2 selections which, more than anything else, is the reason they need to deal aweay that first pick and move down in Round 1. Even if they get subs and not starters, they need quality athletes taken earlier in drafts.

They also need to spend a lot of cash on players for the roster in free agency, and they have a lot to spend even if GM Ryan Poles cautioned against thinking they were going on a spending spree.

Uh, if you're not doing that, then what are you going to do with $100 millon in cash?

So the Raiders were willing to trade their first pick, seventh overall, their second-rounder, their fourth-rounder, their first-round pick next year and their third-round pick next year. Done.

Chris Ballard can go explain to Jim Irsay why he doesn't have Bryce Young in tow.

Round 1, No. 7

DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

A funny thing happened on the way to give Roger Goodell the card with a pick on it at the podium. Not quite sure why or how, but both Will Anderson Jr. and Jalen Carter fell all the way down to No. 5 where Anderson got drafted. And then Carter, the dominant defensive tackle who the Bears would covet, fell all the way to No. 7.

So the Bears traded down all the way to No. 7 and still take the player they might have taken for their defensive line at No. 1. Not very realistic from the artificial intelligence of the draft simulator.

Round 2, No. 38

WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

The 6-foot, 190-pounder didn't put up the numbers expected for his third year with 48 catches for 538 yards and two TDs after offseason ankle surgery. It will be another year behind him this fall and he'll be 100%. Justin Fields has another target in case Chase Claypool doesn't pan out. I had actually wanted an edge rusher here but the best available was Andre Carter II from Army. If I need someone to throw a grenade or capture an enemy, OK, but not to sack the quarterback.

Round 2, No. 53

DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

With their own second-rounder the Bears got an edge player who was the best available but not exactly an ideal pick. He does contain the run well and rushes with a relentless attitude. And at 6-6, 265, he'll bat down some balls.

Round 3, No. 64

T Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Wright's college career consisted of only 15 games and 13 his final season, but he made a big mark for one of the country's best teams at 6-6, 335 pounds. Like Larry Borom, whose job he'll be trying to take, he will find that in this wide zone scheme he needs to lose a little weight to function.

It was at this point in the draft where trade offers constantly begin coming my way. This went from absurd to totally annoying. The Saints tried trading a fourth-rounder next year and seventh rounder this year for the 64th pick. The Eagles were offering the 250th pick and a seventh-rounder next year. Apparently I look like a sucker to computer.

These trade offers continued for the full draft and there were only two more worth looking at, and then only because of how hilarious they were.

One other trade offered was by the Vikings: a fifth rounder from this year (176) and a fourth, fifth and sixth next year for pick No. 64 to start Round 3. Reinstate Ragnar and his motorcycle and we'll talk about it.

Round 4, No. 102

G Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

The quality should be obvious in training camp. Patterson moves and hits.. Voted the top Irish offensive lineman by the team, he's slated to prove himself in upcoming Senior Bowl. Ideal for the wide zone blocking scheme.

Round 4, No. 108

CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

Before a word about our pick, the most comical trade offer of the draft here. The Raiders wanted to trade for this pick. They offered a seventh-rounder and three Day 3 picks next year for it. This was one of the picks they actually traded to me at the start of the draft. Apparently AI doesn't stand for artificial intelligence. It's artificial ignorance.

GM Ryan Poles said he considers cornerback one of the premier positions you always look at every draft. The Bears can always use another quality cornerback. They once drafted Nate Vasher in the fourth round and he worked out well. Kelly broke up 23 passes in college and had three interceptions. He's got a good reach at 6-1, 186. Besides, he's got a cool name.

Round 4, No. 133

DE Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt

Another edge rusher to throw at the biggest Bears problem -- no pass rush. He made 21 1/2 tackles for loss and 15 sacks in college. At 6-5, 260, he's a bit smaller than Van Ness but also makes good edge plays against the run, which is a trait Matt Eberflus likes.

Round 5, No. 135

LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

A linebacker with versatility to play the edge or off the ball. He's a very strong pass rusher with 20 career sacks and 42 career tackles for loss at 6-foot, 239 pounds.

Round 5, No. 148

TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

Earlier, I had the chance to take tight end Luke Musgrave in Round 2 but didn't, figuring they already have one second-round tight end on the roster who isn't appreciated and don't need another. But taking one in Round 5 from a big school is fine. Latu was a real red zone threat with 12 TD catches, all in his final two years. He had all 56 receptions then, as well.