The first concern over Chicago Bears wide receiver Reggie Davis has to be one voiced when observers looked over Steve Rogers as he was preparing to be transformed into Captain America in the Marvel film.

"Somebody get that kid a sandwich," it was hollered, about a scrawny Rogers.

Reggie Davis is 6 feet tall and only 170 pounds. This wouldn't be a problem in another sport, but in the NFL it can be trouble.

At least he's bulked up. When he prepared to come into the league, NFL Draft Scout listed his pro day weight at 158 pounds.

Davis was signed last December because he had one quality the Bears were searching for at the time. Taylor Gabriel went out with a concussion and they lacked a speed receiver on the outside.

There has been a time when Davis showed he could run on a par with Gabriel. Davis is the third Bears wide receiver from Georgia, but he came to the school before Riley Ridley and Javon Wims.

Davis wasn't a combine invitee and wasn't even a regular starter for the Bulldogs, but at the pro day he ran 40 times of 4.32 and 4.39 with an official recording of 4.36.

This was in 2017 and Davis wasn't drafted. Nor has he caught on with any NFL team. The Bears are his fifth stop after the Browns, Falcons, Cowboys and Eagles all had him and waived him either in camp or from a practice squad.

Davis was largely a return man for Georgia. He had just 38 career receptions, but his speed did show up with a 16.3-yard average. He never had more than 12 receptions in any sesaon and had two career touchdowns.

Although he did return kicks and punts, Davis didn't do it with any amount of effectiveness. he did return a punt for a TD in his junior year, 2015. But he averaged only 7.4 for his career on 34 returns and averaged 21.2 yards on 47 kick returns.

Davis joined the Bears practice squad on Dec. 11 after having a September workout.

Of all the receivers the Bears are down to bring into camp, Davis might be the longest of shots because of his lack of size when even smaller receivers have to occasionally be physical.

The fact he's already been looked at by four other teams without sticking weighs against him as well..

Then again, the league is full of players who had five chances or more with teams before sticking so the end result will be what he can or can't do in training camp.

Davis would project as a roster cut and must hope to try to catch on elsewhere. The Bears likely will need their practice squad receiver slots for other players.

Reggie Davis at a Glance

Georgia

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 170

The key number: Davis' college high came in his very first game, a 134-yard effort against North Texas. Of his 618 receiving yards in college, 225 came against Texas State, Southern, Nicholls State, Louisiana and Appalachian State.

Roster Chance: 0 on a 0-5 scale.

2020 Projection: Cut victim.

