Bears 2021 Roster Cut Tracker: Desmond Trufant waived

The Bears released Desmond Trufant after the veteran cornerback had left the team to be with his father when he died and then reamained on with his family, according to a report.

The Bears have released veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant, according to an ESPN report by Adam Schefter.

Trufant left the team Aug. 13 to be with his father when he died on Aug. 15, according to the report. Trufant hasn't returned to the team and has been cut. Earlier in camp the cornerback was listed as a backup to Kindle Vildor on the first unofficial depth chart.

A few early Bears roster cuts have been somewhat surprising, and this starts with willingness of the team to part ways with Ryan Pace draft picks.

They have cut 2019 fourth-round draft pick Riley Ridley according to a Tribune report. They also cut two of this year's sixth-round picks, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. and wide receiver Dazz Newsome, according to NFL Network.

Letting go of Graham and Newsome is significant because they had never let go of a player drafted by Pace in the sixth round or earlier as rookies.

Graham struggled earlier in camp and seemed to make up some ground later. The former Oregon cornerback, who opted out of his final college season, was tried at both slot cornerback and on the outside in games and in practice.

The slot appeared initially to be where he was best suited to play but Duke Shelley and veteran safety Marqui Christian moved into the top spots in that competition.

As a sixth-round pick, it's possible he'd be brought back as a practice squad player if he clears waivers.

Newsome may need more training in the offense and would be a practice squad candidate. The punt return duties he had been expected to perform could go to Damiere Byrd now.

Ridley has had trouble getting on the field and an inability to contribute much in special teams was part of the reason. He made a tackle on special teams in Saturday's game but has never really had a role beyond this.

Another player who has been cut according to a league source is running back Ryan Nall. A popular back with Bears fans a few years ago, Nall's special teams abilities were valued but he never fit into the offensive role. And now the Bears have a possible third back in Khalil Herbert who is a return man.

Other players who have told they've been cut include:

Tight end Scooter Harrington, an undrafted free agent from Stanford (Sun-Times).

Defensive back Dionte Ruffin, who is being cut for the second time this camp (Sun-Times).

Defensive lineman Daniel Archibong (league source).

Wide receiver Chris Lacy, the former Detroit Lions player (league source).

Undrafted free agent defensive lineman Sam Kamara from Stony Brook (Brad Biggs)

Former Dallas Cowboys player Jon'Vea Johnson, a wide receiver (league source)

Guard/center Dieter Eiselen, a practice squad player last year from South Africa (Tribune).

Kicker Brian Johnson, who might be able to catch on with another team because of the leg strength he showed in camp and preseason (Tribune)

Tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., who has been out of practice for over a week due to illness (league source).

Former Cowboys center Adam Redmond (Tribune)

Outside linebacker Charles Snowden from Virginia (Bear Report). The progress shown by Trevis Gipson has made it clear Snowden would have a tough time making the roster. Gipson was the league's top pass rusher in preseason in terms of pressures (league source).

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven