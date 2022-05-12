Tracking all the rumors and reaction in advance of the 2022 Bears schedule release.

The full 2022 NFL schedule will be released officially Thursday at 7 p.m. on NFL Network.

Normally some games are released ahead of time and others are leaked out by various league sources or reporters throughout schedule release day.

With the Bears rebuilding, it seemed possible they'd be less in demand for prime-time games this year. However, the presence of quarterback Justin Fields might offset this and keep them in the limelight. The early leaked games indicate plenty of prime-time exposure.

According to WSCR's Danny Parkins, the Bears open at home against the 49ers.

One night game being widely reported early is Week 2 because it is on Sunday Night Football. It's the game at Green Bay.

The Bears and Packers have had at least one night game each season dating back to 2006. So, this will be the 17th straight year of this tradition and the Bears have had to travel to Green Bay for 12 of those.

The only time since 2010 that they've played a home night game against the Packers was the 2019 season opener. The Packers hosted the night game in 2022, 2021, 2020 and from 2011-2018. The Bears had home night games against the Packers in 2006, 2008 and 2010, when the league seemed more concerned with balancing this hosting assignment.

They also traveled to Green Bay for a Christmas game in 2005 but it wasn't in prime time and started at 4:10 p.m.

Plan on either bookmarking, refreshing the page or checking back often, as BearDigest will provide leaks, news and rumors regarding the 2022 Bears schedule.

Chicago Bears 2022 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11: 49ers, Noon, Fox (Per WSCR)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 18: At Packers, 7:20 p.m., NBC (Per Source)

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 13, Commanders, 7:20 p.m., Prime (WSCR)

Week 7:

Week 8:

Week 9:

Week 9:

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12:

Week 13:

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18, Dolphins (WSRC)

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24, Bills, noon (Source)

Week 17:

Week 18: Sunday, Jan. 8, At Vikings (Source)

