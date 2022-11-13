Byron Pringle's window watching is over.

The Bears had begun the window for when the former Chiefs receiver could be brought back from injured reserve and have decided he is healthy enough now after a calf injury, so he will be on the roster for Sunday's game.

In a few other moves aimed at their injury situation, defensive lineman Gerri Green and defensive back Harrison Hand were elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The Bears also released practice squad defensive back Davontae Harris and added tight end Jake Tonges to the practice squad. Tonges had been on the 53-man roster but was waived this week.

Green is an edge rusher and it could give them support with Al-Quadin Muhammad expected to miss the game due to a knee injury. He was listed doubtful for the game.

Green is a sixth-round 2018 draft pick from Missouri State who had 8 1/2 college sacks and 20 tackles for loss. He had been drafted by the Colts while Matt Eberflus was defensive coordinator. He was waived, was with the Patriots and then back with the Colts practice squad, then Washington, the Raiders and Titans before being signed to the Bears practice squad Oct. 27.

Hand was a Minnesota Vikings fifth-round pick in 2020 and played in 23 games last year and in 2020, with one start. He had an interception and three pass breakups as a rookie and made 22 total tackles.

Pringle has two receptions in three targets this season and played in just three games before his injury.

