The Bears added two players Friday after cutting defensive back Jon Alexander and defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai.

They have signed former Browns, Colts and Cardinals defensive lineman Trevon Coley and defensive back Davontae Harris.

Coley started 29 games in 2017 and 2018 for the Browns. The 6-foot-1, 310-pounder can play nose or three techique. He had 100 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks. In 2019 he played in Matt Eberlus' system with the Colts as a rserve

Harris is a journeyman cornerback who has been with Cincinnati, Denver, Baltimore, the L.A. Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. He has started nine games in four seasons, six with the Broncos in 2019, and has 59 tackles. He was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in 2018.

The Bears had brought in several players for tryouts on their off day including former Tampa Bay and Houston cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III but opted to sign Harris.

Both Alexander and Alufohai had been with the team throughout the offseason work and start to training camp. Alufohai has played in three NFL games with Houston and Alexander was an undrafted rookie free agent.

The defensive line move is not surprising as they are thin at the position after defensive linemen Justin Jones, Mike Pennel, Khyiris Tonga, Angelo Blackson and Mario Edwards Jr. Blackson has been out with a minor injury that the Bears haven't revealed for almost a week, and the veteran Pennel has taken most of his snaps. They just signed Pennel beore the start of minicamp in June.

