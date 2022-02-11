Bears Add Home-Grown Special Teams Assistant

Former Illinois Prep Standout Returns
It's one more homecoming for Bears special teams under new coach Matt Eberflus.
After they hired former Bears special teams assistant Richard Hightower as their new special teams coordinator, the team on Friday announced the hiring of former Rockford Guilford High School standout Carlos Polk as an assistant special teams coach.
Polk went on from the Rockford, Illinois school to star at Nebraska as a defensive lineman and then played seven seasons with the Chargers and one with the Dallas Cowboys before beginning a coaching career.
Polk has coached for 12 years, and last year was assistant special teams coach for the Jaguars.
Polk was assistant special teams coach in Dallas in 2019 and before that from 2014-18 was in the same role with Tampa Bay. He started out in the NFL as a coach with the Chargers as a special teams assistant in 2010.
As a player in college, Polk finished with 227 total tackles and made the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. With the Chargers as a fourth-round pick, Polk was largely a backup with six starts in 75 games. He made 121 career tackles.
Bears 2022 Coaching Staff
Head coach: Matt Eberflus
Defensive coordinator: Alan Williams
Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy
Special Teams coordinator: Richard Hightower
Quarterbacks coach: Andrew Janocko
Wide Receivers coach: Tyke Tolbert
Offensive Line coach: Chris Morgan
Assistant Offensive Line coach: Austin King
Offensive Quality Control: Omar Young
Linebackers coach: Dave Borgonzi
Defensive Backs coach: James Rowe
Assistant Defensive Backs coach: David Overstreet II
Safeties coach: Andre Curtis
Defensive Line coach: Travis Smith
Tight Ends coach: Jim Dray
Assistant Tight Ends coach: Tim Zetts
Running Backs coach: David Walker
Assistant Special Teams coach: Carlos Polk.
