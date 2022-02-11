Bears Add Home-Grown Special Teams Assistant

Skip to main content

Former Illinois Prep Standout Returns

Carlos Polk was a Rockord, Ill. high school standout and after an NFL career as a player and coach he returns to the state as Bears special teams assistant.

It's one more homecoming for Bears special teams under new coach Matt Eberflus.

After they hired former Bears special teams assistant Richard Hightower as their new special teams coordinator, the team on Friday announced the hiring of former Rockford Guilford High School standout Carlos Polk as an assistant special teams coach.

Polk went on from the Rockford, Illinois school to star at Nebraska as a defensive lineman and then played seven seasons with the Chargers and one with the Dallas Cowboys before beginning a coaching career.

Polk has coached for 12 years, and last year was assistant special teams coach for the Jaguars.

Polk was assistant special teams coach in Dallas in 2019 and before that from 2014-18 was in the same role with Tampa Bay. He started out in the NFL as a coach with the Chargers as a special teams assistant in 2010.

As a player in college, Polk finished with 227 total tackles and made the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. With the Chargers as a fourth-round pick, Polk was largely a backup with six starts in 75 games. He made 121 career tackles.

Bears 2022 Coaching Staff

Head coach: Matt Eberflus

Defensive coordinator: Alan Williams

Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy

Special Teams coordinator: Richard Hightower

Quarterbacks coach: Andrew Janocko

Wide Receivers coach: Tyke Tolbert

Read More

Offensive Line coach: Chris Morgan

Assistant Offensive Line coach: Austin King

Offensive Quality Control: Omar Young

Linebackers coach: Dave Borgonzi

Defensive Backs coach: James Rowe

Assistant Defensive Backs coach: David Overstreet II

Safeties coach: Andre Curtis

Defensive Line coach: Travis Smith

Tight Ends coach: Jim Dray

Assistant Tight Ends coach: Tim Zetts

Running Backs coach: David Walker

Assistant Special Teams coach: Carlos Polk.

Twitter: Bear Digest@BearsOnMaven

USATSI_2367716
News

Bears Add Home-Grown Special Teams Assistant

4 minutes ago
USATSI_6882580
News

Why Alan Williams Thinks It Can Be Different with Bears

1 hour ago
USATSI_7632194
News

Hall of Fame Eludes Devin Hester on First Attempt

14 hours ago
USATSI_9391521
News

Bears Name Former Seahawks Assistant to Coach Safeties

16 hours ago
USATSI_16471368
News

Luke Getsy's Bears Offense Has Justin Fields in Mind

19 hours ago
USATSI_11971710
News

Alan Williams Looking for Fits in New Bears Scheme

21 hours ago
USATSI_5638382
News

All of Devin Hester's TD Returns and Records

Feb 10, 2022
Hester Cover_Moment
News

Why Devin Hester's Unique Ability Can Mean the Hall of Fame

Feb 10, 2022