Bears Add Home-Grown Special Teams Assistant

Carlos Polk was a Rockord, Ill. high school standout and after an NFL career as a player and coach he returns to the state as Bears special teams assistant.

It's one more homecoming for Bears special teams under new coach Matt Eberflus.

After they hired former Bears special teams assistant Richard Hightower as their new special teams coordinator, the team on Friday announced the hiring of former Rockford Guilford High School standout Carlos Polk as an assistant special teams coach.

Polk went on from the Rockford, Illinois school to star at Nebraska as a defensive lineman and then played seven seasons with the Chargers and one with the Dallas Cowboys before beginning a coaching career.

Polk has coached for 12 years, and last year was assistant special teams coach for the Jaguars.

Polk was assistant special teams coach in Dallas in 2019 and before that from 2014-18 was in the same role with Tampa Bay. He started out in the NFL as a coach with the Chargers as a special teams assistant in 2010.

As a player in college, Polk finished with 227 total tackles and made the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. With the Chargers as a fourth-round pick, Polk was largely a backup with six starts in 75 games. He made 121 career tackles.

Bears 2022 Coaching Staff

Head coach: Matt Eberflus

Defensive coordinator: Alan Williams

Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy

Special Teams coordinator: Richard Hightower

Quarterbacks coach: Andrew Janocko

Wide Receivers coach: Tyke Tolbert

Offensive Line coach: Chris Morgan

Assistant Offensive Line coach: Austin King

Offensive Quality Control: Omar Young

Linebackers coach: Dave Borgonzi

Defensive Backs coach: James Rowe

Assistant Defensive Backs coach: David Overstreet II

Safeties coach: Andre Curtis

Defensive Line coach: Travis Smith

Tight Ends coach: Jim Dray

Assistant Tight Ends coach: Tim Zetts

Running Backs coach: David Walker

Assistant Special Teams coach: Carlos Polk.

