The Bears moved kicker Cairo Santos off their practice squad to their 53-man roster on Wednesday while cutting tight end Eric Saubert.

The have some openings on the practice squad so it's possible they'd add Saubert back there.

They have plenty of practice squad openings actually after they cut former Falcons lineman Jamon Brown and undrafted free agent Rashad Smith from there on Wednesday

It was somewhat surprising they cut Smith because it leaves them with only two inside linebacker backups on the regular roster or the practice squad. Smith had displayed good speed throughout training camp and seemed a potential developmental type.

Earlier the Bears had worked out linebacker Alec Ogletree as a potential roster addition but didn't sign him and he later signed with the New York Jets.

Brown had been brought in as a potential swing tackle or backup guard after the Falcons cut him, and the need was uncertain for the Bears because tackle Jason Spriggs had been injured through almost all of training camp with a knee sprain.

It appears Spriggs is healthier now, and he was removed from the injury report entirely at the end of last week heading into the Lions game. So he would be available to play either left or right tackle in the event of an injury.

Santos kicked last week for the Bears, making a pair of short field goals and three extra points without a miss.

Regular kicker Eddy Pineiro went onto three-week injured reserve due to a groin injury at the start of the season, and won't be available until at least the fourth game.

