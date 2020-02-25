The last Bears trip to the Mile High City went pretty well and the Bears are apparently looking for a return.

According to a report from Mike Klis of the Denver Post, the Bears and Broncos could be holding joint practices at Broncos training camp this summer for several days before playing a preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Bears beat their former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Broncos at Denver last September on a last-second 53-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro.

The Bears held similar practices against the Broncos in the Denver area in Matt Nagy's first preseason as coach.

Prior to that, the Bears held joint practices at the New England Patriots' facility in 2016. That practice was marred by a brawl. They also held joint practices in Indianapolis under Fox against the Colts in 2015.

Prior to that, they hadn't been on the road for practices at another team's facility since 2004 when Lovie Smith took them to Western Illinois University to practice with his old team, the St. Louis Rams.

The practice situation with the Broncos hasn't been finalized yet because the NFL preseason schedule hasn't yet been announced.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven