BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report Puts Bears in Denver Holding Joint Practices with Broncos

Gene Chamberlain

The last Bears trip to the Mile High City went pretty well and the Bears are apparently looking for a return.

According to a report from Mike Klis of the Denver Post, the Bears and Broncos could be holding joint practices at Broncos training camp this summer for several days before playing a preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Bears beat their former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Broncos at Denver last September on a last-second 53-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro.

The Bears held similar practices against the Broncos in the Denver area in Matt Nagy's first preseason as coach.

Prior to that, the Bears held joint practices at the New England Patriots' facility in 2016. That practice was marred by a brawl. They also held joint practices in Indianapolis under Fox against the Colts in 2015. 

Prior to that, they hadn't been on the road for practices at another team's facility since 2004 when Lovie Smith took them to Western Illinois University to practice with his old team, the St. Louis Rams.

The practice situation with the Broncos hasn't been finalized yet because the NFL preseason schedule hasn't yet been announced.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Bears Could Afford a Move Up for Love

Jordan Love continues his hot offseason surge, and if it means he's a late first-round draft pick the Bears could afford to move up out of Round 2 to select him.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

Chicago Bears NFL Scouting Combine Primer

It's been a tumultuous year since Cody Parkey's missed playoff field goal for the Chicago Bears, and the best way to prevent continued problems would be an effective 2020 NFL draft.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

The combine quarterbacks and how they might fit Bears needs, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Gene Chamberlain

Ten Top Combine Questions for Bears Answered

How will the Bears answer questions about the biggest issues they face heading into 2020, especially at quarterback?

Gene Chamberlain

BearDigest Mock Draft 1.0: NFL Combine Version

The Bears fill numerous needs in our first edition of a mock draft but the one spot they can't fit need with talent here is at quarterback.

Gene Chamberlain

This CBS Sports analysis of the top 10 quarterbacks available ot the Bears is operating in fantasyland. First, they list a bunch of quarterbacks who aren't available to them. Ryan Tannehill? He's not…

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

Window of Opportunity Closing for Bears Defense

Losing Prince Amukamara means three lost defensive starters since 2018 and the Bears could lose even more before it's over, further diminishing a once-dominant group

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Sign Linebacker Devante Bond

The Chicago Bears have signed linebacker Devante Bond to a one-year deal after he played briefly for them at the end of last season

Gene Chamberlain

Derek Carr Merely "Trolling" Bears and Colts

Instagram messages with Derek Carr involving Bears and Colts both were Raiders QB having fun on the Internet says his brother David

Gene Chamberlain

CBA Proposal Would Force Bears' Hand on Trubisky

The proposed collective bargaining agreement would guarantee fifth-year options like the one on Mitchell Trubisky's contract

Gene Chamberlain