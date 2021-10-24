    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Updating Live Bears and Buccaneers

    An in-game blog and live updates for Sunday's Bears and Buccaneers game in Tampa by Gene Chamberlain of BearDigest.com, as Chicago tries to take down Tom Brady for the second straight season.
    Author:

    Pregame

    • Pregame rain in Tampa and that would be welcome by the Bears, who can't be used to playing in heat and humidity. Trouble is, in Florida rain now means sunshine and high heat in about 20 minutes.
    • Bears with only four inactives. Players who are on reserve/COVID-19 don't count on the roster so you don't need to designate them as inactive. Even with all those players now on COVID reserve, Breshad Perriman can't get onto the active roster on game day.
    • The Bears had more startling news in Sunday morning as right tackle Elijah Wilkinson became the fifth member of the team to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list, after reserve linebacker Caleb Johnson had become the fourth earlier in the morning. Wilkinson is a backup anyway, so the Bears are totally depleted. Lachavious "Pig" Simmons or Alex Bars could start. The regular starter, Germain Ifedi, is out with a knee injury. The Bears at tackle this year have lost four tackles to injury or COVID-19: Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Germain Ifedi and now Wilkinson. 
      • The other problem this could create is if they do use Bars at right tackle, it means Bill Lazor can't use his new favorite tactic of putting Bars in as an extra run-blocking tight end and sending him in motion. The running game was benefiting from doing this. 

    INACTIVES

    Bears

    DL Akiem Hicks 

    QB Nick Foles 

    S Tashaun Gipson 

    WR Breshad Perriman

    Buccaneers 

    QB Kyle Trask

    CB Richard Sherman

    LB Lavonte David

    G Nick Leverett

    WR Antonio Brown

    TE Rob Gronkowski

    NT Steve McLendon

