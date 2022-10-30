Bears and Cowboys Live Blog
Reporting and analysis as the Bears try to win consecutive games for the first time under coach Matt Eberflus by beating the Dallas Cowboys.
Pregame
- People seem to like the idea of running it. I would too if I saw Micah Parsons coming.
Inactives
Bears
- DB Lamar Jackson
- T Larry Borom
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- TE Jake Tonges
Cowboys
- RB Ezekiel Elliott
- WR Noah Brown
- DE Sam Williams
- S Malik Hooker
- DT Trysten Hill
- LB Jabril Cox
- QB Will Grier
