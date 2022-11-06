Bears and Dolphins In-Game Blog
In-game analysis and reporting from Soldier Field by BearDigest's Gene Chamberlain as the Bears host the Dolphins.
- Even though Larry Borom got over the concussion to practice Friday, it will be Riley Reiff at right tackle again according to Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote of WSCR. It doesn't make sense to throw someone out there who has been out of practice for a couple of weeks except for one Friday practice. Then again, Reiff played pretty good, according to coach Matt Eberflus.
- The reports of 30-50 mph winds were greatly exaggerated. As usual in Chicago, the weather forecasts are off. The bad wind of 50-70 came on Saturday and it's still windy at the lakefront but nothing like it was. It's 15-20 possibly for gametime if that. And pretty steady, not gusting a lot.
- INACTVIVES
- Bears
- WR Velus Jones Jr.
- G Ja'Tyre Carter
- TE Jake Tonges
- DB Lamar Jackson
- OL Alex Leatherwood
- Dolphins
- RB Myles Gaskin
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- QB Skylar Thompson
- OL Austin Jackson
- WR River Cracraft
