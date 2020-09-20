Chicago Bears and New York Giants Game Day Glance

New York Giants (0-1) at Chicago Bears (1-0)

Kickoff: Noon, central time

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Univision Deportes: AM-1200, 93.5 FM

Sirius: XM/SXM 228 (Streaming 805)

The Line: Bears by 5 1/2 (over/under 42)

The Series: 61st meeting. The Bears lead the series 34-24-2. The Bears won the last game 19-14 Nov. 24 at Soldier Field.

At Soldier Field: The Bears are 66-30-4 in home openers.

Last Week: The Bears won 27-23 at Detroit. Mitchell Trubisky completed 20 of 36 for 242 yards and three touchdowns, including three fourth-quarter TD passes as the Bears overcame a 23-6 deficit. The Bears defense allowed 426 yards, the most since Chuck Pagano became defensive coordinator.

The Giants lost 26-16 at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers defense held Saquon Barkley to 6 yards on 15 runs, sacked Daniel Jones three times and picked off two passes, although he threw two touchdown passes.

Where They Rank: The Bears rank 18th in offense (21st passing, seventh rushing). They rank 29th on defense (27th against the pass, 23rd against the run).

The Giants rank 26th on offense (9th passing, 32nd rushing). They rank 12th on defense (10th passing, 25th rushing).

Injuries: Bears outside linebackers Khalil Mack (knee) and Robert Quinn (ankle) are questionable. Mack practiced all week on a limited basis for the second straight week. He played last week. Quinn went through a full practice Friday after practicing on a limited basis earlier in the week. He didn't practice last week and didn't play.

Giants reserve safety Adrian Colbert is out (quad). Wide receiver Golden Tate (hamstring) and linebacker Carter Coughlin (hamstring) are questionable.

Matchup to Watch: If he plays, Mack is normally going up against former Dallas right tackle Cameron Fleming, who allowed a sack last week and has been a part-time player through his career. ... If Quinn plays, he's going against rookie left tackle Andrew Thomas. ... Allen Robinson likely will face second-year cornerback Corey Ballentine from Washburn. Last year the two were pitted against each other much of the game and Robinson had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown. ... Wide receiver Darius Slayton of the Giants against Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who had a strong rookie debut last week against the Lions.

Of note: The Bears are looking to start 2-0 for the first time since 2013. ... Last week's comeback win was Mitchell Trubisky's fifth fourth-quarter comeback victory engineered, and it was the seventh time he won a game on the Baers' final drive. ... The Bears offensive line was not called for any of the six penalties for 48 yards they had last week. ... The Bears offense converted only 2 of 11 on third downs last week (18.2%). ... Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery and Cordarrelle Patterson each had runs of 10 yards or longer in the opener. ... As a team, the Bears have run for more than 100 yards in three of their last four games.

Twitter: BearDigest@Bears OnMaven