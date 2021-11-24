Bears and Lions Injury Report: Allen Robinson Doubtful

Allen Robinson made his appearance at a press conference Tuesday and usually the Bears will not allow a player to talk unless they're reasonably sure he's playing.

However, Robinson will be doubtful again on Thursday, however, due to the hamstring injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bears are without Akiem Hicks again (ankle) and of course, quarterback Justin Fields is out with injured ribs. Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback for the game.

Also out is running back Damien Williams (calf).

It's 50-50 and a gametime decision on safety Eddie Jackson returning from a hamstring injury suffered 24 days ago, as he practiced on a limited basis all week but is questionable.

Players who are also questionable but less likely to miss the game include defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs), safety Tashaun Gipson and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Neither Goodwin nor Gipson missed any practice time this week and are only on the report because they were watched for injuries last week but played.

The injury to Edwards caused him to be listed as limited on Wednesday if there had been a full practice held.

Like Jackson, Mooney was limited all week but did not miss any practice time.

For the Lions, wide receiver Trinity Benson (knee), outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) cornerback A.J. Parker (ankle) and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) are out.

Players listed as questionable include quarterback Jared Goff (oblique), running back Jermar Jefferson (knee/ankle) and defensive end Michael Brockers (knee). Goff is expected to play after going through limited practices all week.

