First Quarter

First running play by Aaron Jones and with no Akiem Hicks it's a 16-yard gain on second down.

Packers from the 25 and pick up a first down on a tight end screen

Touchback

The Bears received help in the wild-card chase as the Cardinals, Rams and Buccaneers all lost, but it would have been a complete day if the Panthers hadn't given away a game at Minnesota. A win over Green Bay ties the Bears for the final wild-card spot with a 6-5 record.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks will be inactive. The Bears also have a shuffle on the offensive line as a result of injuries just when it looked like they were going to get a little bit of continuity to the play up front with players getting healthy. Guard and tackle Rashaad Coward is out of the lineup. Right guard Germain Ifedi moved to right tackle, a position where he struggled greatly in Seattle. Center Cody Whitehair is playing left guard. Sam Mustipher is healthy after a knee injury and takes over at center. Charles Leno Jr. had a toe injury during the week but will play. Alex Bars is the riight guard tonight. Another start at a new position for Bars, who actually is a left guard but has started at center and right guard now.

The Packers are not missing starters on offense. Center Corey Linsley (back) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) had been questionable but will play.

Mitchell Trubisky makes his first start since Week 3 and the Bears attempt to win at Lambeau Field for the first time since they spoiled Brett Favre Day with a 17-13 win in 2016

Inactives

Bears

QB Nick Foles

DB Sherrick McManis

G/T Lachavious Simmons

WR Javon Wims

DE Akiem Hicks

TwLB Trevis Gipson

Packers

QB Jordan Love

RB Tyler Ervin

CB Josh Jackson

LB Jonathan Garvin

