Bears and Packers In-Game Updates | Inactives

Bears and Packers In-Game Updates | Pregame

The live in-game blog from Soldier Field with BearDigest.com's Gene Chamberlain providing updates and commentary on the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in Week 17 of the NFL season.
The Bears could wind up facing their old nemesis Damon "Snacks" Harrison Sunday as the Packers had signed the defensive tackle off waivers after Seattle didn't want him. The Seahawks are fifth against the run and used him in six games.  He was able to practice since coming to the Packers Thursday, although his use might be limited. When Harrison was available as an unsigned free agent during the offseason and even after the season began there was speculation he could wind up in Chicago, and return man Cordarrelle Patterson had pushed for his signing via Twitter. Harrison is active and if he plays a role the Bears could be kicking themselves since they also could have put in a claim for him. Harrison had been key in Detroit limiting the Bears running game in 2018 and 2019.

Inactives

Packers

  • QB Jordan Love 
  • CB Josh Jackson
  • LB Jonathan Garvin 
  • G Simon Stepaniak 
  • TE Jace Sternberger 
  • DL Kingsley Keke

Bears

  • DB Buster Skrine
  • S Deon Bush
  • CB Jaylon Johnson
  • OL Lachavious Simmons
  • DL Daniel McCullers
  • WR Riley Ridley

For those keeping an eye on the Rams-Cardinals game, here are the Rams inactives. Apparently Cam Akers will play at running back for the Rams.

