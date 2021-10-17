Publish date:
Bears and Packers Live In-Game Blog
Updates and scores with a live in-game blog from Soldier Field by BearDigest.com's Gene Chamberlain where the Bears host the Green Bay Packers.
Pregame
Everyone's going. Akiem Hicks, Allen Robinson and Khalil Mack are playing despite being questionable, and Packers tackle Elgton Jenkins is also playing.
Inactives
Bears
QB Nick Foles
WR Breshad Perriman
CB Artie Burns
TE J.P. Holtz
LB Caleb Johnson
NT Khyiris Tonga
Packers
CB Kevin King
S Vernon Scott
LB Isaiah McDuffie
T Dennis Kelly
DL Jack Heflin
Good luck to the Sky in trying to lock up title today. Someone gave Justin the right baseball hat I see.
