Bears and Patriots In-Game Blog

Analysis and reporting for the Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots as Chicago tries to haul a three-game losing streak.

Pregame

  • The Bears will be starting Lucas Patrick at center, Michael Schofield at left guard according to WBBM sideline reporter Mark Grote. There won't be a change at left tackle.
  • Ryan Poles met with reporters briefly before the game in New England.
  • Ryan Poles on Fields "We're encouraged with the progress that's there."

Inactives

Bears

  • DB Lamar Jackson
  • DL Kingsley Jonathan
  • WR Isaiah Coulter
  • TE Jake Tonges

Patriots

  • T Isaiah Wynn
  • WR Kendrick Bourne
  • RB Kevin Harris
  • CB Shaun Wade
  • DL Christian Barmore
  • FS Josh Bledsoe
  • LB Josh Uche

 

