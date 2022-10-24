Bears and Patriots In-Game Blog
Analysis and reporting for the Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots as Chicago tries to haul a three-game losing streak.
Pregame
- The Bears will be starting Lucas Patrick at center, Michael Schofield at left guard according to WBBM sideline reporter Mark Grote. There won't be a change at left tackle.
- Ryan Poles met with reporters briefly before the game in New England.
- Ryan Poles on Fields "We're encouraged with the progress that's there."
Inactives
Bears
- DB Lamar Jackson
- DL Kingsley Jonathan
- WR Isaiah Coulter
- TE Jake Tonges
Patriots
Scroll to Continue
- T Isaiah Wynn
- WR Kendrick Bourne
- RB Kevin Harris
- CB Shaun Wade
- DL Christian Barmore
- FS Josh Bledsoe
- LB Josh Uche
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven