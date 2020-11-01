Third Quarter

On third-and-9 from 15 Brees throws to Juwan Johnson on a slant for 5 but they have to try a tying field goal of 27 yards. This time he makes it with 9:19 left in quarter. Bears 13, Saints 13.

Brees is trapped and throws away the pass but looked like rampant holding against Mack.

Hicks stops Murray for a 1-yard gain.

Predictably on third-and-9, Foles is sacked by Marcus Davenport. Bears punt but before the snap Patterson is flagged for a silly false start to put them back where the drive started at the 13. Harris breaks the punt return right and no one is there. A 42-yard return to Bears 16.

Bears take a delay-of-game penalty as confusion rules over whether David Montgomery should have been on the left or right side and whether Cole Kmet was positioned right.

Mooney on a short toss crossing the field for 5, then Montgomery hits over center for 1. Third-and-4.

Good hole opened for a 4-yard run and a first down over left guard. Pull action by Germain Ifedi and Coward with a nice opener.

Miller settles into a pocket in the zone for a 9-yard catch.

Patterson makes a dumb decision and tries to return a bouncing kickoff to the other side of the field and Bears start at their own 13.

Halftime

Montgomery 66 yards on nine rushes. Foles 9 of 11 for 114 yards with a touchdown to Allen Robinson II after he beat Marshon Lattimore. Brees 16 of 19 for 148 yards with a TD. Kamara seven catches for 86 yards.

The offensive line injuries make a lead by the Bears imperative. They're not equipped to come from behind and stand up to a pass rush with Rashaad Coward, Alex Bars and Sam Mustipher up front.

Missed 27-yard Lutz field goal is the difference right now.

Second Quarter

Nine plays, 68 yards despite a strip sack on the drive. Nall returns squib kick. Half ends. Bears 13, Saints 10

Cook wide open in the zone for a 16-yard TD pass cutting in with three seconds remaining. Bears 13, Saints 10

Incomplete to Cook with Fuller in coverage and eight seconds left.

No one covers Kamara again and he gets 8 out of bounds with 18 seconds left. Now at Bears 29. Pass interference at the Bears 15 with 12 seconds left. Fuller interferred with Harris.

Brees to Smith for 4 yards to the Bears 37. Just 23 seconds left. Saints with one timeout.

Kamara takes a toss off left end for 7. First down. Saints have a tail wind here.

Mack has sacks in four straight games and Saints complete psas to Kamara for 12. Fourth-and-1 at the Bears 48. Timeout by the Saints with 34 seconds left.

Short pass and the Saints face third-and-13 at their 40 with 58 seconds left.

Jared Cook so far pretty quiet but caches an 11-yarder on first down with Jackson covering. Then a strip sack of Brees at his 35 but he recovers it. Penalty on the play is waved off. They called illegal contact on the Bears but the ball had been fumbled by the time of the contact. Sack and forced fumble by Mack.

Squib kick returned to the 32 by Saints.

Alex Bars playing right tackle now. Two former Notre Dame offensive linemen on the line now.

Incomplete over the middle. Bears settle for a Santos field goal try of 29 yards with 1:43 left in the half. He makes it. Bears 13, Saints 3. Seven plays, 50 yards, 2:13 on the drive, made by a 38-yard run by Montgomery.

Ryan Pace told WBBM in a pregame interview he's open to a trade if anyone has someone available. I think he's going to have to trade for an offensive line.

A Ryan Nall sighting. He catches a 2-yard pass out of the backfield and Bears face third-and-2. Now Spriggs is hurt. Rarely does Spriggs play many downs in any season it seems. Looking at his left knee.

Montgomery hesitates and gets only a yard on a run off left edge.

Questionable return for Roy Robertson-Harris, who has a shoulder injury.

The 38-yard run gives the Bears 72 first-half rushing yards against the league's fourth-ranked run defense, while using three backup blockers most of the half.

Sheldon Rankins injured on the run by Montgomery, is helped off the field. 2:06 left in quarter and Bears let it run to the two-minute warning.

Montgomery busts one between center and left guard to the Saints 14. One of the Saints is injured on the 38-yard run. Montgomery's longest run of the season.

Three-and-out and Bears start from their own 39. Two runs net 9

Bears punt to Harris who looks like Ted Ginn on the punt. He lets it go and it rolls to the Saints 14. 6:03 left. A 53-yard punt downed by DHC.

Third-and-14 and David Montgomery can't haul in a short pass. If he caught it, he'd have gained 2 yards.

Bear start in 13 personnel and try to fool them with a pass to Patterson. He loses 4. Why they would bring in 3 tight ends and throw wide to a back makes no sense. Incomplete to Graham on second down.

Dwayne Harris' first punt return on a windy day is for 12 yards and Bears start from their 37. 7:04 remaining in quarter.

Two passes net 5 and Saints face third-and-5 at their 27 and Brees goes deep but Kyle Fuller has Tre'Quan Smith blanketed. Incomplete. Saints punt.

The 50-yard pass to Mooney to set up the TD was the longest Bears completion. The catch by Mooney was the longest by the Bears since Nov. 3, 2019. Taylor Gabriel made a 53-yarder then against the Eagles.

Montgomery falls forward off left guard for 1. Second-and-9. Finger-tip catch well behind the defenders. Bears 10, Saints 3.

Play-action bomb and this time Mooney is hit perfectly after getting behind the defense. A 50-yard gain to the 25.

Pile-driving run by Montgomery behind Cordarrelle Patterson nets 5.

Staley the Bear, the mascot, is wearing a face mask. Good for him.

Brees dumps it down to Murray for a 4-yard gain and the Saints settle for a 27-yard Lutz field goal with 10:50 left in the half but it doinks off the right upright. No good. First miss of the year for Lutz after he was 12 for 12.

At the Bears 11 on second-and-3, end around to Deonte Harris and he's stopped, reverses field and goes back but is stopped for 2-yard loss. Third-and-9 at the 13.

Kamara pounds back off right guard for 3.

For some reason Taysom Hill can't be tackled by the Bears. They let him run 12 yards up the middle out of wildcat.

Kamara even puts Eddie Jackson to shame as a receiver. Gets a pass in the short open field and turns it into a 14-yard gain with Jackson trying to cover him.

Akiem Hicks blows up run by Murray and Mack and Urban make the stop for 1-yard loss

Not sure what the Bears would ever blitz for today with Brees going into the wind and not having a big arm. They put themselves in a hole. But now it's at his back. Even he should be able to throw downfield.

First Quarter

Bears 3, Saints 3

At the 14 for the Saints after Murray nets 2. Amazing little pass over the middle and no one covered Kamara. He ran against the blitz 47 yards to the Bears 39 a quarter ends.

Deonte Harris with a nifty return weaving in traffic but the Saints formed a wedge which is a personal foul. They'll start from their own 12. They formed the wedge but he didn't use it.

Nine straight field goals by Santos.

14 plays, 49 yards, 7:00 on the drive. Bears match a short drive with long minutes by pulling off one of their own to tie it.

Foles to Mooney at sideline for a 7-yard gain. Bears to try a 44-yard field goal. It's good Bears 3, Saints 3 with 1:13 left in the quarter.

Montgomery can't get outside and loses 1 on first down. Then Foles has no one open and unwisely takes a sack, knocking them back to the Saints 33. Loss of 9.

Massie's injury is a knee and return is questionable.

Matt Nagy crosses them up with a third-and-7 run by Montgomery and he churns for 7.

Nicely set up screen to Miller but Foles is out of his element throwing on the move and overshoots it.

Mitchell Trubisky comes on for a trick option run and gets 3 yards. He's lost his wheels.

Foles to Miller for 11 and he falls or he could have had another 10.

Montgomery gets 5 around left end but could have had more if he had his head up.

That might have been the worst call I have ever seen because it was right out in the open and apparent the ball just hit his hand.

Replay of course overturns the play. What a terrible effort by officials.

Incomplete screen but officials say Montgomery fumbled. Officials with yet another horrendous call. Montgomery barely had the pass hit his hand. Never had anything close to possession. Again the officials look like they're blind. This has happened in so many games this season to both the Bears and their opponents. The league needs to investigate why they are so bad.

Jason Spriggs making his Bears debut at right tackle. There is one Bears offensive lineman on the field who played their position for the offense last year. Charles Leno Jr.

That will be the third offensive lineman injured for the Bears. Left leg injury for Massie, being assisted off the field limping.

Foles to Wims along the sideline for 9. No huddle and David Montgomery gets the first down but Bobby Massie is injured.

Boot pass to Darnell Mooney for 4. Got the Saints moving the wrong direction

Touchback. Nick Foles slant to Anthony Miller nets 8.

First drive for Saints went 55 yards in 12 plays, 6:47. Brees threw for only 17 yards on five completions. 5-for-5.

Brees doesn't look downfield, throws in the flat to Murray and Roquan Smith is all over it, for 1-yard gain. Will Lutz kicks a 38-yard field goalwith 8:13 left in quarter. Saints 3, Bears 0

Kate Urban's husband, Brent, stuffs another screen for 1 yard.

Kamara loses 1 on screen left and it's second-and-11 from the Bears 22.

Kamara breaks a 20-yard run off left guard. No one home on the back side.

Screen to Hill opens up nicely but Hill slips and falls after a gain of 7. Third-and-2 at Bears 41.

At Bears 49 after first-down run, Kamara gets 2 behind center.

Brees to Murray at the sideline and nets 9. Second-and-1 at the 48.

Bears react poorly to Taysom Hill at quarterback and he runs for 9 yards.

Saints start in an unbalanced line with an extra tackle, Latavius Murray with 2 yards off right guard, then Alvin Kamara 3 off left tackle. Third-and-5.

Touchback with the wind at Cairo Santos' back

Bears win toss and defer

Wind blowing out of the NW at 22 mph and gusting, temperature is 38 degrees and it feels like 28.

Ted Ginn Jr. being inactive means Dwayne Harris returns punts for the Bears. Most likely Cordarrelle Patterson will stay on kicks. No Lamar Miller this week. Maybe in the season's second half.

Inactives

Saints

WR Michael Thomas

WR Marquez Callway

G Nick Easton

DB D.J. Swearinger

OL Derrick Kelly II

DL Malcolm Roach

Bears

C Cody Whitehair

WR Ted Ginn Jr.

DB Duke Shelley

RB Artavis Pierce

WR Riley Ridley

LB Trevis Gipson

The wind has dissipated somewhat at Soldier Field from what it was earlier in the day but we'll get official measurements soon. An hour ago it was 39 degrees with a 22 mph wind and gusting. Also, the wind seems to be coming straight out of one direction and not swirling as it sometimes does, so it's an easier read.

The idea of the weather actually helping the Bears against warm-weather or dome teams actually was valid at one point, but a team has to be able to take advantage of such conditions and these Bears are ill-equipped to have an edge when the weather turns. You need to run, to throw shorter and not downfield and to defend the run well when the winds of November hit. The Bears can't run, they can't defend the run and they're relying too much on the pass for any offense.

On the other hand, the Saints are the team perfectly suited to play in these conditions. Drew Brees is an extremely accurate short passer. They have a dangerous tight end and a running back who can be a bigger part of the passing game than many wide receivers. Their defense is at its best stopping the run. It's all making for a tough scenario for the home team.

Warmups and Brad Biggs have combined to answer one question for today.

