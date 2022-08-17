Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

What: Second preseason game

When: 7 p.m. kickoff, Thursday, Aug. 18

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: ESPN (Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish broadcast, TUDN AM-1200 and Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

The Line at SI Sports Book: Seahawks by 3 1/2 (Over/under 39 1/2)

Streaming: FUBO-TV, free trial.

Betting Notes: The line started at Seattle by 3 with an over/under of 39 1/2, jumped to 5 and is back to 3 1/2 now. ... Pete Carroll has a 36-21 record against the spread in preseason, a top-five record among NFL coaches.

The Matchup: The Bears have a trip to Seattle after only two practices because they played a Saturday preseason opener. The Seahawks come into the game without QB challenger Drew Lock because he tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday night. That means the Bears will get a big dose of Jacob Eason, the third quarterback, and Geno Smith who is the starter. The Bears won their first preseason game over Kansas City at Soldier Field 19-14 in Matt Eberflus' debut as coach. The Seahawks lost their preseason opener at Pittsburgh 32-25 on a 24-yard Kenny Pickett TD pass with three seconds remaining.

Bears on Offense: Bears starters will play just 6-10 snaps according to Eberflus. QB Justin Fields had just seven attempts with four completions for 48 yards in the first game. Fields could have some of his injured receivers back this week. Tight ends Cole Kmet and James O'Shaughnessy are expected back and it's possible rookie Velus Jones Jr. also could see action. David Montgomery's return is not a certainty. They had 137 yards rushing on 32 carries from the ground attack last week without him as rookie Trestan Ebner led the way with 31 yards on six attempts and a TD reception. The Bears would like to see more success from the first-team offensive line. Lost behind strong second-half defensive and special teams efforts last week was how the three Bears QBs combined for a 103. 5 passer rating. A player to watch for the Bears will be right guard Teven Jenkins, who could actually start but if he doesn't he will play plenty. Jenkins hasn't played guard in the NFL, except for practice this week and a few plays late last week in practice. ... The Seahawks, in general, have been hit with injuries about the same time as the Bears at camp and it will be a guess on which players are available. It looks as if Justin Fields will face inexperienced cornerbacks. Seattle could have two young cornerbacks playing with starters: 2022 fourth-rounder Coby Bryant and 2022 fifth-rounder Tariq Woolen. Woolen hasn't been playing with the first team all the time. Former Bears cornerback Artie Burns had been starting for the Seahawks but suffered a groin injury, so Woolen will be starting against the Bears.

Bears on Defense: The first-team defense needs a stronger effort than last week, when it gave up a TD drive to Patrick Mahomes to start the game. After that one series, a mixed defense with mostly backups held its own and then gave up a TD drive just before halftime. Second- and third-team defensive players shut out the Chiefs in the second half. Reserve linebacker Jack Sanborn had an interception and fumble recovery, and his roster chances improved when the Bears cut Noah Dawkins this week. The Bears on defense will have rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon back this week from injury. Gordon was their top draft pick. They'll also have veteran defensive tackle Angelo Blackson available after missing most of camp. However, it's unlikely rookie safety Jaquan Brisker will play after a strong debut as a result of a minor injury, and three technique Justin Jones may also sit it out with a minor injury. A player to watch this week is defensive end Dominique Robinson, the rookie fifth-rounder who made one of four sacks the Bears had last week. Seattle's running back situation is one hurt by injuries, as well, as rookie Ken Walker III has a hernia.

Next Week: The Bears close preseason with a game Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. in Cleveland against the Browns. The Saturday, Aug. 20 practice has been moved to 3:30 p.m. and it will be the final practice open to the public at training camp. The Aug. 21 practice is not open to the public, just to military and first responders. After Aug. 21, fans are not allowed at Halas Hall.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven