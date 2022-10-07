Skip to main content

TV and streaming information with betting trends and lines and radio information on Sunday's noon game between the Bears and Vikings.

Chicago Bears (2-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-1)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: Fox (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Streaming: fubo TV  (Start your free trial)

The Betting Window

Latest Betting Line: Vikings by 7 1/2 (Over/under 44). Money Line, Bears, bet $100 to win $275. Vikings bet  $350 to win $100. Most up to date betting info at SI.com sportsbook.

Prop Bets

  • Dalvin Cook rushing over/under 78 1/2 1/2 yards
  • Justin Fields rushing over/under 39 1/2 yards
  • Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under 48 1/2
  • Justin Jefferson receiving yards over/under 83 1/2
  • Adam Thielen receiving yards over/under 54 1/2
  • Irv Smith receiving yards over/under 26 1/2 
  • K.J. Osborn receiving yards over/under 24 1/2 
  • Justin Fields passing yards over/under 166 1/2
  • Kirk Cousins passing yards over/under 251 1/2
  • Justin Fields passing touchdowns over/under 0.5
  • Kirk Cousins passing touchdowns over/under 1.5
  • Greg Joseph kicking points over/under 7 1/2

The Trend is Your Friend

  • Bears have failed to cover their last five times as underdogs of 7 1/2 points or more on the road the last two seasons
  • Bears games have been under the total three of four games this season
  • The Bears have failed to cover on the road five of their last six 
  • The Bears have covered the spread just four times in their last 16 with one push 
  • The Vikings have won seven out of their last nine straight up against the NFC North
  • The Bears have lost their last six against the NFC North
  • It's been over the total in nine of the last 12 Vikings games
  • It's been under the total in 13 of the last 20 games between the Bears and Vikings 

