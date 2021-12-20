Bears and Vikings: Live Blog and Updates, Pregame

Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Bears and Vikings Live Blog and Analysis

    Live updates and analysis from Soldier Field with BearDigest's Gene Chamberlain as the Chicago Bears face playoff elimination and host the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.
    Author:

    Pregame

    INACTIVES

    Bears

    • WR Marquise Goodwin
    • T Jason Peters
    • CB Xavier Crawford

    Vikings

    • QB Kellen Mond 
    • WR Adam Thielen 
    • LB Chazz Surratt
    • OL Wyatt Davis
    • Thielen being out is no surprise. Has a high ankle sprain suffered Dec. 5 in loss to Lions. Not gonna play with a high ankle sprain in two weeks.
    • It will be interesting to see how RT Germain Ifedi holds up stepping in now to replace Larry Borom, who is on the COVID-19 lost. Ifedi has been out with a knee injury since right after the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
    • Wayne Messmer singing the national anthem tonight, warming up prior to the game.
    • Inactives coming about 5:45-5:50-ish. Bears whole roster is practically inactive but on the COVID list or injured reserve.

    Roster Updates

    The Bears have made numerous pregame flexes from their practice squad to account for players who are in the COVID-19 protocol.

    Active on the roster for Monday night are:

    • WR Nsimba Webster
    • CB Thomas Graham Jr.
    • DB Dee Virgin
    • DB Michael Joseph
    • DB BoPete Keyes
    • OLB Charles Snowden
    • DE LaCale London
    • WR Dazz Newsome

    Activated from injured reserve was:

    • T Germain Ifedi

    Officially placed on injured reserve was:

    • DB DeAndre Houston-Carson

    Bears on reserve/COVID-19 list

    COVID-19 Bears

    QB Andy Dalton

    CB Jaylon Johnson

    S Tashaun Gipson

    CB Duke Shelley

    CB Artie Burns

    S Eddie Jackson

    WR Allen Robinson

    DT Mario Edwards Jr.

    OLB Sam Kamara*

    RB Ryan Nall

    T Larry Borom

    TE Jesse James

    ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

    WR Isaiah Coulter*

    • My favorite tweet of 2021
    • Kevin Seifert of ESPN just joined the Chris Simms Club.
    • From the start of the season until now, Fields has gradually improved every major stat category and it's easy to find fault by picking out one isolated metric that isn't even a valid tool of measure. The other reason Seifert's story is simply filling space on the internet is Fields passes the eye test. All of those other clowns he was compared to never produced the eye-popping plays he has this year when given a real chance. It's possible he winds up being the Jameis Winston of the Bears, a quarterback who makes big plays but too many mistakes. Then again, if he is, he'd still be a tremendous improvement over what they've had. The bottom line is they need to see him developing with a different offensive coach, whether a new coordinator under a defensive-side head coach or new offensive under an offensive- minded head coach. But haven't we all been through this before in 2017-18?
    • SEIFERT'S STORY PLACING JUSTIN FIELDS IN THE JOEY HARRINGTON GROUP

    Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

