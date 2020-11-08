SI.com
Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans Game Day Blog | Inactives

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears problems with COVID-19 continue as both Lachavious Simmons and Deon Bush have been put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and both are quarantined away from the team in Tennessee.

The Tiitans will have cornerback Desmond King active. They just traded for him before the Tuesday trading deadline.

Inactives

Bears

  • DT John Jenkins (ankle)
  • C Sam Mustipher (knee)
  • DE Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder)
  • QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder)
  • OLB Trevis Gipson

Titans

  • WR Adam Humphries (concussion)
  • LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee)
  • DB Kareem Orr
  • T Isaiah Wilson
  • TE Geoff Swaim
  • DL Matt Dickerson

Kickoff: Noon Sunday, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: Fox (Dick Stockton, Greg Jennings, Laura Okmin)

Radio: WBBM-AM 780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

National Radio, Sports USA (Larry Kahn, Doug Plank)

Spanish: Univision Deportes 1200 AM, 93.5 FM (Hector Lopez, Miguel Esparza)

The Series: 13th matchup. Series is tied at 6-6. The Titans won the last game in Chicago in 2016, 27-21. The Bears last won in 2012 in Nashville, 51-20. The Bears have a 3-0 record in games in games played in Nashville and are 3-2 against the Titans since their team name was altered from the Houston Oilers.

The Line: Titans by 6 1/2 (over/under 47)

BearDigest Pick: Bears 23, Titans 20

 

Comments

Deon Bush Latest Bear on COVID-19 list

Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, making him the fourth player this week to go on it.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears at Titans: TV, Radio, History, Prediction

The game day capsule glance for Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Rush to the Front of the Adversity Line

Problems on offense and injuries to the offensive and defensive lines mean the Chicago Bears are up against their biggest challenge of the season when they play the Tennessee Titans Sunday in a noon road game.

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear

Javon Wims' Victim Doesn't Get Off Scott Free

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2020/11/07/chauncey-gardner-johnson-fined-5128-for-tiff-with-javon-wims/?utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=dlvr.it

Gene Chamberlain

Practice Squad Promotions Give Bears Some Depth

Both the Chicago Bears' offensive and defensive lines required some depth after injuries and COVID-19 hit the team earlier this week and they've promoted five players to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Gene Chamberlain

Jimmy Graham Calls Himself Out for Poor Outing

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham made just two catches on seven targets for 13 yards last week against New Orleans and the numbers didn't escape his scrutiny when talking about his efforts so far this year.

Gene Chamberlain

Could Bears Start Aaron Neary at Center?

Former Rams player Aaron Neary is the only Chicago Bear on the practice squad or regular roster with center experience after one NFL start but they may need to turn to him to start against Tennessee even though he's had only two practices.

Gene Chamberlain

Top 10 Players in Chicago Bears History

As one of the original franchises in the NFL, the Bears have a rich history with many great players. Chicago boasts 30 players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an NFL record.

Timothy Ryan

Three Key Matchup Problems Titans Present for Bears

Three key matchups could plague the Chicago Bears in a game Sunday against Tennessee when they're facing one of the league's higher scoring offenses.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears on Edge After Latest COVID-19 Incident

Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson said it was an emotionally charged situation when offensive leader Cody Whitehair tested positive for COVID-19 and practice was wiped out.

Gene Chamberlain