The Bears problems with COVID-19 continue as both Lachavious Simmons and Deon Bush have been put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and both are quarantined away from the team in Tennessee.

The Tiitans will have cornerback Desmond King active. They just traded for him before the Tuesday trading deadline.

Inactives

Bears

DT John Jenkins (ankle)

C Sam Mustipher (knee)

DE Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder)

QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder)

OLB Trevis Gipson

Titans

WR Adam Humphries (concussion)

LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee)

DB Kareem Orr

T Isaiah Wilson

TE Geoff Swaim

DL Matt Dickerson

Kickoff: Noon Sunday, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: Fox (Dick Stockton, Greg Jennings, Laura Okmin)

Radio: WBBM-AM 780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)

National Radio, Sports USA (Larry Kahn, Doug Plank)

Spanish: Univision Deportes 1200 AM, 93.5 FM (Hector Lopez, Miguel Esparza)

The Series: 13th matchup. Series is tied at 6-6. The Titans won the last game in Chicago in 2016, 27-21. The Bears last won in 2012 in Nashville, 51-20. The Bears have a 3-0 record in games in games played in Nashville and are 3-2 against the Titans since their team name was altered from the Houston Oilers.

The Line: Titans by 6 1/2 (over/under 47)

BearDigest Pick: Bears 23, Titans 20